ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Parents react to Jeffco’s closure of 16 schools

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OGg2_0ilxWVFM00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Jefferson County parents and students voiced their opinions Monday night over the proposed plan to consolidate and close 16 elementary schools in the district.

The Jefferson County School District is holding hearings for each proposed school to allow parents and students within those communities to voice their thoughts and concerns.

The consolidation and closures come after Jeffco announced that the district only serves 69,000 students out of its allotted space to serve 96,000. Jeffco said it doesn’t have enough students to justify the expenses.

DPS to lose $36 million annually due to enrollment decline

Back in August, the district released the names of the 16 elementary schools that could close and consolidate:

  • Emory
  • Peck
  • Thomson
  • Campbell
  • Peiffer
  • Colorow
  • Green Mountain
  • Bergen Meadow
  • Molholm
  • Glennon Heights
  • Parr
  • Sheridan Green
  • Witt
  • Vivian
  • Wilmore-Davis
  • Kullerstrand

On Monday, community members of Vivian, Wilmore-Davis and Kullerstrand Elementary were invited to Wheat Ridge High School to attend a public hearing.

One parent at the public hearing told FOX31 that the closure plan happened too fast.

“In my opinion, it feels like the school district is just trying to rip this bandaid off and get over it instead of listening to what the parents need,” said Valerie Beck, a parent in the district.

Beck also said the district needs to have real community engagement before making these decisions so that parents and families can be part of the plan about where their children will go to school.

Each of the proposed 16 elementary schools will have an individual public hearing. For a list of locations and times of these hearings, visit the Jeffco website .

The school board is set to make its final decisions on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Upset students, parents ask Boulder Valley to review alleged threat

Parents and students went to Boulder Valley's school board Tuesday night with concerns about school safety after the arrest of a former student for alleged threats on Fairview High School.Esteban Yegian, 18, is facing charges of inciting destruction of life or property and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.An affidavit indicates that on Oct. 19, a parent called to report disturbing images and quotes on social media. One of them on Instagram showed Yegian and nine students whose faces were cropped onto the image were in an "inferno type scene," in which Yegian appears to be holding...
BOULDER, CO
douglas.co.us

“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers

Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident

DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Home in Adams County party shooting was listed on Vrbo

The home where a deadly shooting happened during a weekend house party was listed on Vrbo at $600 a night. Courtney Fromm reports. Home in Adams County party shooting was listed on …. The home where a deadly shooting happened during a weekend house party was listed on Vrbo at...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy