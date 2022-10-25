ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Husky Offense Turned Extra Creative in Using Geirean Hatchett Against Cal

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2byj_0ilxWQpj00

The offensive lineman changed numbers and positions to face the Golden Bears.

Near the end of the first quarter in the Cal game, No. 96 lumbered onto the field for the University of Washington.

He lined up in an old-style, seven-man offensive line stacked together that had a tight end in a stance on each end.

Golden Bears defensive coaches and players no doubt were perplexed, especially linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who thought he knew who these guys were, especially after being one of them the season before.

Ninety-six?

That was redshirt freshman Geirean Hatchett, normally a backup offensive guard when he's not working out at center. He's someone who's played in all eight games and likely is biding his time until senior starting guards Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu graduate.

But tight end?

"I like being creative," first-year UW coach Kalen DeBoer said.

No kidding.

The game before, the Huskies sent edge rusher Jeremiah Martin onto the field as a goal-line blocker. This time near the end the first quarter, on a third-and 1 at the Cal 29, Hatchett got the call, changing numbers from 56 to 96 to pull it off.

He was needed outside with reserve tight end Quentin Moore out a couple of games with an injury.

"It was a great opportunity," DeBoer said. "Hatch knows the calls and he's just one or two spots out extended from where he normally lines up. I think it's something we can certainly build on to use his strength and his athleticism. He's an athlete. He can go and catch the ball if we need to release him on routes here and there."

Hatchett is 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds.

The Ferndale, Washington, native was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school who was considered so pleasingly nimble he picked the Huskies out of 29 offers that included the likes of Alabama, LSU Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

California, too.

Bet the Golden Bears still never thought of using him at tight end. Or defending against him there either.

Hatchett lined up at left tight end, next to sophomore tackle Troy Fautanu, and blocked down on a Cal defender, efficiently moving him out of the way. Husky teammate Cam Davis picked up 4 yards and a first down.

"I like what coach [Ryan] Grubb and the offensive staff did to get Hatchett on the field," DeBoer said, referencing his offensive coordinator. "He's a good player. He's still developing and doing some things, and that's a great way he could help our team out."

And continue to confuse the heck out of everyone else who tries to figure out this anything-goes Husky offense.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
