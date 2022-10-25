ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How the cost of living crisis made home swapping trendier than ever

“We switch houses, cars – everything. I haven’t done it but friends of mine have.”So starts a beautiful friendship in 2006 festive classic The Holiday. In the film, a chaotic Hollywood type (Cameron Diaz) swaps houses and lives for two weeks with a lovelorn Surrey cottage owner (Kate Winslet).Ever since Diaz and Winslet exchanged front door keys and hometowns, the concept of home swapping has been steadily growing – and, with living costs sharply rising in the UK, it’s set to become even more vital for Britons seeking affordable travel options.Love Home Swap, which launched in 2011 after the success...
The Independent

Meet the pensioners forced back into work in their seventies and eighties due to the cost of living crisis

During a long career in the exhibition and conference industry, Joan Preston never imagined she would still be in employment at the age of 79. Her husband, Leon, 81, is an even less likely candidate after undergoing open-heart surgery.Thanks to rocketing inflation, however, the couple both go out to work to top up their state pensions, because they have already cut out all luxuries and say there are no more savings they can make.Mrs Preston had intended to retire at the end of last year, but changed her mind after being furloughed during Covid and watching the bills creep up....
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
The Independent

Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions

The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
The Independent

‘Food banks saved my skin’: On the front line of the cost of living crisis as demand soars

There can be few among us who have yet to be impacted by the cost of living crisis, as millions of Britons are forced to make difficult choices every day about what to spend their money on. In increasing numbers, struggling households are turning to food banks for help as grocery bills continue to soar. The Independent has been visiting food banks this week, to speak to people who see them as an essential lifeline in difficult times. Once Gary has paid his monthly energy bills and rent, he is left with about £20 every fortnight. For him,...
BBC

Inflation: Warning eight million struggling to keep up with bills

Almost eight million people are struggling to pay their bills as living costs surge, a watchdog has warned. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimated that 7.8 million people in the UK currently find bills a "heavy burden", up from 5.3 million in 2020. Energy, food and fuel prices have risen...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy