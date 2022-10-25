Read full article on original website
How the cost of living crisis made home swapping trendier than ever
“We switch houses, cars – everything. I haven’t done it but friends of mine have.”So starts a beautiful friendship in 2006 festive classic The Holiday. In the film, a chaotic Hollywood type (Cameron Diaz) swaps houses and lives for two weeks with a lovelorn Surrey cottage owner (Kate Winslet).Ever since Diaz and Winslet exchanged front door keys and hometowns, the concept of home swapping has been steadily growing – and, with living costs sharply rising in the UK, it’s set to become even more vital for Britons seeking affordable travel options.Love Home Swap, which launched in 2011 after the success...
More than half of Britons on £80,000 to £100,000 a year think they earn ‘about average’
The majority of Britons who earn between £80,000 and £100,000 are said to believe their salary is ‘about average’. And more than half of British voters paid above £40,000 say they feel ‘normal’ about their earnings, rather than ‘fortunate’. All three...
Dollar Rent A Car charged a customer $768 for a vehicle she never picked up and was pursued by a debt collector after refusing to pay
Abigail Eason found her credit score was affected after the rental company wrongly charged her for a vehicle she did not collect from Houston airport.
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Woman says she plans to have a microwave Christmas lunch because she can't afford to use her oven amid soaring energy bills
According to a BBC survey, three in five people in the UK planned to cut back on their spending this Christmas due to cost-of-living concerns.
Meet the pensioners forced back into work in their seventies and eighties due to the cost of living crisis
During a long career in the exhibition and conference industry, Joan Preston never imagined she would still be in employment at the age of 79. Her husband, Leon, 81, is an even less likely candidate after undergoing open-heart surgery.Thanks to rocketing inflation, however, the couple both go out to work to top up their state pensions, because they have already cut out all luxuries and say there are no more savings they can make.Mrs Preston had intended to retire at the end of last year, but changed her mind after being furloughed during Covid and watching the bills creep up....
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
A passenger plane was heavily damaged when it overshot the runway during its third landing attempt
A Korean Air plane sustained damage when it landed at Mactan-Cebu Airport in the Philippines during heavy rain. No one was injured.
Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions
The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
‘Food banks saved my skin’: On the front line of the cost of living crisis as demand soars
There can be few among us who have yet to be impacted by the cost of living crisis, as millions of Britons are forced to make difficult choices every day about what to spend their money on. In increasing numbers, struggling households are turning to food banks for help as grocery bills continue to soar. The Independent has been visiting food banks this week, to speak to people who see them as an essential lifeline in difficult times. Once Gary has paid his monthly energy bills and rent, he is left with about £20 every fortnight. For him,...
An airline has apologized after a mother said her 12-year-old son was prevented from boarding a flight unaccompanied
Qantas told Insider it apologized to the family for providing incorrect advice and recognized that it would have been a "frustrating experience."
I sailed on Norwegian Cruise Line's new $1.1 billion Prima cruise ship with two Starbucks, a 10-story slide, and a go-kart track — see what it was like
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest $1 billion Norwegian Prima ship is ready for revenue sailings in the US. The cruise ship is the first of six "Prima class" vessels that'll be delivered from 2022 to 2027. Let's take a look around the 18-deck cruise ship with amenities for travelers of all...
King Charles is selling 14 of Queen Elizabeth's horses, report says
King Charles is reportedly selling 14 of the Queen's racehorses at auction. They're being sold at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale, the largest sale of its kind. A spokesperson for Tattersalls told BBC News that the Queen would also frequently sell horses.
What's in my luggage: Advice from pilots, flight attendants, and frequent travelers on how to pack
Frequent fliers, including pilots and flight attendants, shared how they pack their own bags and which items they can't travel without.
‘Britain’s Best Boss’ gives workers a four-day week… but still pays them for FIVE because it boosts their morale
A GENEROUS boss has given all of his staff a four day week but still pays them for five because it boosts morale. Martyn King, managing director of Fuel, started the four-day week trial earlier this month in a bid to make staff more relaxed and productive. The company from...
