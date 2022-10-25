Read full article on original website
TDA: Most of Tennessee in elevated fire danger ahead of cold front, burn permits restricted in most counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Monday that most of the state was at an elevated danger for fires. They said burn permits are restricted in most counties in the state. With a cold front moving in, they said gusty and sustained winds ahead of any...
Camping closed at Abingdon Gap Shelter near Tennessee-Virginia border due to aggressive bear
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — After a report of an aggressive bear at Abingdon Gap Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, all camping is closed immediately to the public from the Tennessee-Virginia border to the Low Gap-Highway 421 Intersection until further notice. U.S. Forest Service officials are also urging visitors to be...
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
GSMNP: Park plans prescribed burns in Cades Cove
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone staff plan to burn approximately 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove, according to release. Burn operations will start Tuesday, Nov. 1 until Tuesday, Nov. 22. These controlled burns help...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
The Vanished: The Missing People of East Tennessee
Help us find, The Vanished. This new series on the missing people of East Tennessee airs Friday on the 10News Nightbeat after Dateline.
More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
UT Extension health experts warn of possible severe flu season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT Extension health experts are warning Tennesseans that this flu season could be more serve compared to the last several seasons. Associate professor and UT Extension community health specialist Soghra Jarvandi says that as cases of other respiratory viruses rise and more COVID-19 pandemic precautions are relaxed, more people will come in contact with the flu virus.
Every year one out of five people will suffer serious injuries from a fall, here are some tips to avoid big falls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Staff at the UT Medical Center report falls are the number one cause of injury-related death in older people. They say every year one out of four people suffers a fall and one out of five people will suffer very serious injuries because of that fall.
'The innocent, helpless children are the ones that are suffering' | About 800 TN babies born in withdrawal every year
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — At a glance, Kayden Lambert is just like any other 4.5-year-old. He enjoys baseball, superheroes and playing in the pool. "He's so smart in so many ways," said Kathy Lambert, who adopted him in 2018. "[He] has a memory that's phenomenal." Still, certain things are...
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
Gov. Bill Lee launches toolkit for parents to prepare, engage in school safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee launched the School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families on Thursday. The nine-page resource guide is intended to help parents prepare and engage in their child's school safety plan. The toolkit is a joint effort from the Tennessee Departments of Education, Safety and Homeland...
