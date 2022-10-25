ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
GSMNP: Park plans prescribed burns in Cades Cove

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone staff plan to burn approximately 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove, according to release. Burn operations will start Tuesday, Nov. 1 until Tuesday, Nov. 22. These controlled burns help...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
UT Extension health experts warn of possible severe flu season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT Extension health experts are warning Tennesseans that this flu season could be more serve compared to the last several seasons. Associate professor and UT Extension community health specialist Soghra Jarvandi says that as cases of other respiratory viruses rise and more COVID-19 pandemic precautions are relaxed, more people will come in contact with the flu virus.
