65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
thefreebieguy.com
Best Buy Black Friday Deals – HUGE Savings on Laptops, TV’s, Beats and More
Start saving with Black Friday prices today at Best Buy! You do not want to wait to take advantage of these prices! Items are marked down to their Black Friday prices already and you won’t find a better deal! Save on laptops, tv’s, headphones, coffee makers and so much more! Check out a few deals below!
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
21 last-minute Halloween costumes to snag from Amazon ASAP
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're still on the hunt for a costume, don't panic. Thanks to Prime's two-day shipping, you can have a costume at your doorstep just in time for trick-or-treating.
MLive.com
QVC has early Black Friday sale prices on electronics, tech
Stock up on your electronics and tech essentials during early Black Friday deals at QVC. Discover deals on cameras, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, or streaming and security items. Plus, you’ll find gift giving ideas, including earbuds, games and more. QVC has great deals on Apple bundles, Apple MacBooks and HP...
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more
Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
The 42 best Halloween makeup ideas and products, according to beauty experts
Creating a makeup look to supplement your Halloween costume will surely take your look up a notch. Whether you're dressing as a vampire, a clown or anything else under the sun, these are the expert-approved Halloween makeup products to shop right now.
Logitech G FITS Review: A Steep Price To Be Underwhelmed
Logitech G FITS earbuds work with LIGHTSPEED connectivity and Ultimate Ears custom molding tech to allow instant ear-forming. But are these features enough?
The Best iPad Deals of October 2022 — Take Advantage of Amazon and Walmart’s Pricing Wars Now
Looking for the best iPad deals for October 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer over and holiday shopping on the horizon, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We...
PC Magazine
Walmart Rollbacks: Huge Savings on TVs by Hisense, TCL, Vizio, Philips, LG, More
The holidays are rife with scary movies, cheesy romcoms, and live sporting events you can watch from the comfort of your couch. But why settle for your current TV set when you can get a big-screen smart TV on sale from Walmart?. The big-box store is offering an array of...
Hot Hardware
Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Pop Early For Huge Savings On Gaming Laptops, TVs, And More
There's still almost a week to go before we get to Halloween and Thanksgiving is still a month out. Nevertheless, retailers are already starting to post Black Friday bargains. Best Buy is one of the first out of the gate, with big discounts currently applied to gaming laptops and desktops, 4K televisions, and a whole lot more. Let's go over some of the highlights.
Apple Insider
Gamevice Flex review: Finally, a controller that works with iPhone cases
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Gamevice Flex takes a familiar formula foriPhone-connected controllers and enhances it with one simple feature — the ability to keep your iPhone case on during use. Gamevice offered one of the first...
Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: everything to expect across TVs, watches, tablets and more
We're rounding up everything you can expect to see from Black Friday Samsung deals in 2022 - all across the brand's massive range.
TechRadar
Monolith’s huge 100W desktop speakers want to knock you off your office chair
I don’t often get excited about Bluetooth desktop speakers, but when I do, they’re monolithic. If you're reading this on your laptop (even one of the best laptops) or tablet, take a quick glance at the little grilles either side of your keyboard – or on the edge of the screen, firing outwards from your handheld device.
Apple Insider
This week's best early Black Friday sales on Apple: save up to $600
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — WithBlack Friday 2022 only a month away, retailers are clamoring for your shopping dollars earlier than ever this year with early Black Friday deals on everything from AirPods to MacBook Pros. Here are our top picks.
TechRadar
TCL launches Amazon Fire 4K TVs with Dolby Atmos and Vision support
TV manufacturer TCL has taken the wraps off a new series of feature-packed QLED TVs for the UK that run on Fire TV as part of a new partnership with Amazon. The agreement between the two companies is now likely to mean TCL making a shift from its former stance of pre-loading all its smart TVs with Google’s Android operating system, and comes after Amazon announced similar partnerships with manufacturers Hisense and Xiaomi.
This Echo dot deal drops the price of Amazon’s smart speaker to £21.99
Amazon just launched a range of three new Echo dot smart speakers, which means the remaining stock of the older fourth-generation devices can be picked up with a hefty discount. Right now, you can grab a refurbished fourth-gen Echo dot for £21.99 – that’s more than half off the RRP.While the latest models feature improved sound quality and a room-temperature sensor, the existing speakers are still great value for anyone looking to control their music, set timers, keep reminders and get the answers to questions by chatting with Alexa.It’s not the first time Amazon has slashed the price of its...
The best water flossers in 2022
There’s no sugar coating it — oral health is incredibly important. And while brushing your teeth is the top activity you should be embarking on every morning and night, there’s more you can truly do to take care of your pearly whites. Water flossers — also known as oral irrigators — are handheld devices which serves as an extra layer to clean between your teeth, in areas where your toothbrush can’t reach. With a stream of water being sprayed along the gum line and teeth, any excess food and bacteria can be removed.
CNN
