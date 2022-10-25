ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge cuts cash bond for brothers accused in fatal shooting of migrant in Hudspeth County

A Texas judge agreed to reduce the cash bond for the two brothers charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the deadly attack on a group of migrants last month. One month after the attack that killed one person and seriously injured another, Michael and Mark Sheppard appeared before Judge Roy Ferguson of the 394th District Court of Texas on Thursday morning.
