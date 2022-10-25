ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shoots at girlfriend’s ex boyfriend with child in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot at his girlfriend’s former boyfriend on Interstate 240 near the Ridgeway exit on Oct. 23, said police. The affidavit states the former boyfriend was on the way back from completing a custody exchange when he noticed his child’s mother riding on the interstate with them.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest. West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while being carjacked Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police say that two male...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue. Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot. One of the victims said he was grabbed from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning at a northeast Memphis gas station. The Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Rd. at Shelby Oaks Dr. was blocked off with crime scene tape after the shooting Oct. 26, 2022. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting about 5:25 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, critically injured at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The...
MEMPHIS, TN

