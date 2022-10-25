Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal shooting at Memphis apartments was 17 years old, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after gunfire at a southwest Memphis apartment complex. Family members told FOX13 the victim is 17 years old. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street. A male victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced dead...
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
Man shoots at girlfriend’s ex boyfriend with child in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot at his girlfriend’s former boyfriend on Interstate 240 near the Ridgeway exit on Oct. 23, said police. The affidavit states the former boyfriend was on the way back from completing a custody exchange when he noticed his child’s mother riding on the interstate with them.
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest. West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.
SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while being carjacked Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police say that two male...
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Crash in Frayser remains under investigation after SCSO deputy released from hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is among three people taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Frayser. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue and involved two vehicles, SCSO said. Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said he’s seen...
Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue. Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot. One of the victims said he was grabbed from […]
Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area. A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car
UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning at a northeast Memphis gas station. The Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Rd. at Shelby Oaks Dr. was blocked off with crime scene tape after the shooting Oct. 26, 2022. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting about 5:25 a.m.
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
Man shot, critically injured at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The...
