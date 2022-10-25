ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 135

Sher Keber
2d ago

The organizers should NEVER BE USED AGAIN. Allowing the audience to interact was DISTRACTING from the debate and unwarranted which took away from the whole meaning and purpose of a debate. Sorry with the distractions... this debate was worthless!!!

Reply
7
Royal Blood
2d ago

Oh, whatever. Ron was under no obligation to answer FlipFlop's question, he wasn't the moderator. Ron is going to win handily, thank God!

Reply(3)
35
anninfl
2d ago

and what is the point of this article? we all KNOW DeSantis is gonna run for president. We're happy to have him for the time he has left to serve in FL, that's all folks.

Reply(1)
17
Related
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida

‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
FLORIDA STATE
aclufl.org

Why Ron DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Bust Is Already Falling Apart in Court

This op-ed first appeared in Slate. Body cam footage released last week by The Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald depicts arrests made by local police in August of Florida residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election while allegedly ineligible. The arrests were made on orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security—also known as his election police.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Parties show differences in Florida on mail, early voting

TALLAHASSEE - With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning. According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday. The data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313. But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy