ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Carol Kidd
5d ago

people we can't survive under this administration, please wake up, I don't care what your politics are, we can live under the Democrats right now. vote everyone of them out till they change directions.

Reply
2
Related
CNN

The Fed may have to blow up the economy to get inflation under control

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. The Federal Reserve is most likely going to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday, its fourth straight supersized hike. And it’s still possible another rate increase of that magnitude could come in December.
CNN

Last look: Xi's economic blunders

Fareed explains why China's economy has slowed down under Xi Jinping's leadership and why China may never overtake the US economy.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy