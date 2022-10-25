Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Kevin Durant Dropped an F-Bomb After Ben Simmons Fouled Out Again
VIDEO: Ben Simmons fouls out. Kevin Durant screams.
Ex-NBA forward blasts Karl-Anthony Towns over Anthony Edwards comments
A former NBA forward is unloading on Karl-Anthony Towns this week. The Minnesota Timberwolves star Towns made headlines after Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with his critical comments about teammate Anthony Edwards. Towns publicly called out Edwards for his poor diet and for not taking care of his body. You can read Towns’ full remarks here.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers respond to J.B. Bickerstaff’s fiery, curse-filled halftime speech in win over Orlando
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was miffed. More so than usual. Only this time it wasn’t at the officiating crew, who tends to get an earful from the fiery Bickerstaff on a nightly basis. Bickerstaff’s target: His team, following a halfhearted first-half effort. “I...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0