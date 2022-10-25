ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
ORLANDO, FL
