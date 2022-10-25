Carl Froch has said he would only return to the boxing ring for a fight against Jake Paul or the American’s brother and fellow YouTube star Logan.Froch retired from professional boxing in 2014 after knocking out fellow Briton George Groves at London’s Wembley Stadium. The result saw Froch retain the WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles.And the 45-year-old has said the only opponent who could lure him back into the ring would be either Paul brother – or both in one fight.“If I could have one last fight it would be Jake Paul,” Froch said on William Hill’s Stripped podcast....

10 HOURS AGO