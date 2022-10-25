ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan man missing since end of September found dead in Rolling Stone Lake

By Rebecca Loroff, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 2 days ago

AINSWORTH - A search for a missing Sheboygan man came to an end after nearly a month, the Langlade County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

Adam Krause, a 58-year-old Sheboygan man, was found deceased in Rolling Stone Lake in Langlade County Monday evening, the sheriff's office said. Authorities do not believe foul play was a factor.

Both Langlade County officials and volunteers searched the lake for Krause. He was found dead Monday evening, nearly a month after he was last seen. Rolling Stone Lake is about half an hour northeast of Antigo.

Krause had been at a family cabin in the area to remove a pier, a GoFundMe page created by a family member states. Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in a paddleboat on Rolling Stone Lake leaving Joanie and Stubb's East Shore Resort in the town of Ainsworth, authorities said. His paddleboat was found empty on the lake the following morning, and no one was present at his cabin or in his car.

