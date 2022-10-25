Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Lancaster City Schools To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony on New High School
LANCASTER, OH (October 25, 2022) – Lancaster City Schools is pleased to invite the community to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school building on Thursday, October 27th, at 4:30 p.m. at 1312 Granville Pike. This is the final project in the district’s master facilities plan, made possible because of the community’s incredible support of the schools. The new high school, estimated to be 369,393 square feet, will include 4,528 square feet of mezzanines. The renderings below show what the building will look like from the exterior.
WHIZ
First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)
Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
Ghost tours and haunted houses in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more. Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29 Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived. The Kelton House – […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
WHIZ
Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M
West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
WHIZ
Dillon State Park Halloween Campout 2022
NASHPORT, Ohio – It’s time to get spooky! Dillon State Park and Friends are kicking off their Halloween Campout this weekend. The weekend will be jam-packed with events and Park Naturalist Michael Durst says they are grateful for the help of donations to help start the exciting weekend off.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Portsmouth Times
Murder mystery dinner raises more than $3,000 for charity
PIKETON-Fluor-BWXT (FBP) employees recently shared an evening of mystery and fun to raise money for the Employee Giving Campaign at Twin Lakes Resort. Each year, fundraisers are held to generate charitable donations for non-profit organizations in Jackson, Pike, Ross, and Scioto counties. This year, $3,210 was raised for the campaign...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
ocj.com
A weed’s dream come true…
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
whbc.com
Minerva High Mourns After Tragic Death of Junior Student
MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy at the Cross Country district meet in Cambridge over the weekend, where Minerva junior Owen Grubb died in an accident. Cambridge police say the Minerva CC team was in a wooded area participating in a tradition where they throw a log in a creek.
Your Radio Place
Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge
MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
Your Radio Place
Glen Lee Lightfoot, 72 of Zanesville
Glen Lee Lightfoot, 72 of Zanesville, passed away October 26, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare. He was born November 2, 1949, in Zanesville, son of the late Gilbert Willis Lightfoot and Cathryn Shifflet Lightfoot. Glen was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of VFW Post 1058, where he served as honor guard for several years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29.
WOUB
An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce
CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
One Tank Trip: Historical Licking County Jail transformed into haunted house
“The Jail of Terror” takes over three floors of the Licking County Jail to put you in the mood for Halloween.
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
thepostathens.com
'It's just enforcement:' Athens residents frustrated, officers steadfast in enforcement of parking rules
She likes the familiarity of the people along her routes. She appreciates being able to travel around the city on foot. And she is proud to work for the Athens Police Department. But at the end of the day, being a parking enforcement officer is just a job for Foster.
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
Jake Wagner: Family burned clothes, guns in Ohio Rhoden killings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV — currently on trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 — continued his testimony against his brother on Tuesday in Pike County. In court, Jake Wagner testified how his brother George, their father Billy, and he all […]
