Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
SignalsAZ
Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest
The 9th Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest – a celebration of local produce, quality cooking, and personal nutrition, is on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The public is invited to the family-friendly event at two different venues this year – V.H. Lassen Elementary School and Spaces of Opportunity Garden.
SignalsAZ
Chandler Honors Veterans with Two Special Events
The City of Chandler honors and celebrates the brave men, women, and families who have fought and sacrificed for our liberty and freedom in early November. On Friday, Nov. 4, active and retired military service members and their loved ones are invited to the 2nd annual Military Appreciation Breakfast for a morning of fellowship, appreciation, and information gathering from community resources. This free event will be held at Chandler Community Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
whatnowphoenix.com
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its sandwiches to a brand-new location in Avondale. Ike’s is now open at 13070 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Ste C3, Avondale, AZ 85392. The grand opening will be Friday, November 4. Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches said in...
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SignalsAZ
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa
The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
SignalsAZ
Halloween Safety and Tips from Gilbert Police
When it comes to Halloween safety, Gilbert knows it best. According to chamberofcommerce.org, Gilbert took the top spot for the safest city in America for trick-or-treating. The Chamber of Commerce conducted a study that weighed five different metrics including that of property crime and violent crime among others with Gilbert coming out at #1 for cities with a population of 100,000 or more.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kjzz.org
Glendale wants residents' feedback about a downtown campus reinvestment project
The first in a series of public engagement sessions for a large-scale downtown Glendale reinvestment project happens Wednesday night. The $70 million plan will revitalize City Hall, the parking structure, Murphy Park and its amphitheater. Diane Jacobs, principal architect for Holly Street Studio, which won the bid, stressed the importance...
santansun.com
Chandler principal named one of nation’s distinguished
Andersen Elementary School Principal Kristin Kinghorn is not afraid to tackle big projects. In fact, she sought them out at the first two schools she has led. “Go big or go home?” she asked with a smile. “I always say one of my core values is that I’m visionary. But I also believe that we can’t stay stagnant. The world is changing.
AZFamily
Rainbow colored fentanyl recovered for the first time by Phoenix police
Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Goodell surprise kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee present $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football, enough for one year. Surveillace photos show possible suspect after...
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix, campaign officials confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers were called to Hobbs' campaign headquarters near Central and Virginia avenues Tuesday at around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered several items had been...
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
kjzz.org
How a former landfill in south Phoenix will become a food innovation hub
Construction will soon get underway for a food innovation center at the site of a former landfill in south Phoenix. Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking south of the Rio Salado launches the first phase of development — a 20-acre public park and a year round marketplace connecting Mexican food producers directly with Phoenix produce businesses and consumers. Developers for Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center envision a regional hub to improve efficiency and reduce food waste.
