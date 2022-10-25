ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge woman dead after two-vehicle crash north of Maurice

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Breaux Bridge woman is dead after a crash in Lafayette Parish sent her vehicle off the highway and into a shed.

According to Louisiana State Police , Troop I received a call around 8 p.m. Monday night about a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Hwy. 167 and Bourque Road north of Maurice.

LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General

Investigations show a 2017 Hyundai was traveling east on Bourque Road while a 2007 Dodge truck was traveling south on Hwy. 167. The Hyundai failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of the Dodge. The truck hit on the driver’s door and sent the Hyundai across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 167 and crashed into a shed.

The driver of the Hyundai, Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 of Breaux Bridge suffered fatal injuries, despite wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Dodge was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.

Toxicology samples from Girard have been submitted for analysis. The driver of the Dodge submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

