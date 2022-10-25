ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
First Coast News

DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget

When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
floridapolitics.com

FEMA, Gov. DeSantis reach deal to speed up debris removal in areas hard-hit by Ian

State officials also announced new programs for debris removal and housing assistance for Ian victims. Contractors hired by the state and federal government to remove debris left by Hurricane Ian in hard-hit areas can now be reimbursed for removing wreckage from private and commercial property, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The...
WINKNEWS.com

Possible mold in North Fort Myers shelter

Businesses have said they’re fed up with what’s happening outside the North Fort Myers shelter, claiming they’re being impacted by people using drugs and others bothering customers. It’s only been open for a week, but over the last several days, people have complained about the conditions inside....
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

