NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game
Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Zion Williamson (hip/back) questionable Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (hip/back) is questionable to play on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson sat out Tuesday and Naji Marshall started in his place. Marshall, Larry Nance Jr., and Jaxson Hayes will all be in line for more work again if Williamson remains sidelined. numberFire's...
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Raptors' Otto Porter (personal) to be 'out a while'
Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) will be "out a while", according to head coach Nick Nurse. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with personal matters. Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Christian Koloko will continue to handle most of the Raptors' bench minutes. Achiuwa is averaging...
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
John Konchar (shoulder) questionable Thursday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable to play on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar could wind up being a game-time decision for the 10:00 ET tip-off. Desmond Bane and David Roddy should see more playing time if Konchar is ruled out. He came off the bench Monday for the first time this season and scored 7 points (2-of-3 3-pointers) with 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 26 minutes.
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
Wizards' Delon Wright (hamstring) likely out 6-8 weeks
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright (hamstring) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wright injured his hamstring on Tuesday and he has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. The Wizards' backup point guard will be re-evaluated in three weeks, but the expectation is he will be out at least twice as long as that. First-round rookie Johnny Davis will likely have an opportunity to earn a larger role in the rotation while Wright is out. Jordan Goodwin is also in line for more work.
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey will sit out on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to play an increased role against a Hawks' team ranked ninth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 37.9...
3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 8
Selecting a defense is never the most glamorous part of fantasy football. It often goes overlooked for the more fun positions that people want to watch and root for during the game. The good news is that if our opponents aren’t putting too much thought into their defense, we can gain an advantage with some research. So let’s dig in and try to identify some defenses that could be in a good position to score fantasy points this week.
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herb Jones (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Jones and Zion Williamson (hip/back) both remain uncertain after they sat out last game while Brandon Ingram (concussion) has already been ruled out for the next three contests. Jones will have a larger role than normal if he plays and Williamson is sidelined. Otherwise, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall should see more work again. Alvarado started in place of Jones on Tuesday.
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
Isaiah Jackson playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Jackson will come off the bench after Myles Turner was named Wednesday's starting center. In 18.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to record 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Brandon Ingram (concussion) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall. will start at the four after Brandon Ingram n was held out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Dallas team allowing a 103.6 defensive rating, our models project Marshall to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
