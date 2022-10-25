ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say

By Maya Lockett, Kevin Accettulla, Julia Kennedy
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI is involved in the investigation after a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at police on Tuesday before an hourslong standoff that ended with him in police custody, according to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle at about 8:30 a.m. after getting a tip that a suspect wanted in a domestic dispute was in the area. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, wouldn’t come out of the home and shot at police several times. Police did not return fire.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews showed up at the scene at about 3 p.m., and smoke was visible, according to a News13 crew.

Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed that there was a fire at that location. Officials said they aren’t sure what started the fire, but there were explosive sounds coming from the home that appeared to be fireworks.

Shortly after, police said the man surrendered and was taken to a hospital.

Residents were asked to stay inside and neighboring homes were evacuated. As of about 5 p.m., residents who were evacuated were being allowed back into their homes.

No other details were immediately available. News13 has a crew at the scene and will have updates as information becomes available.

