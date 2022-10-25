Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball World Series Helper: Phillies at Astros, Game 1
With neither championship series lasting very long, this postseason has been on pause for several days, but the break means that both World Series combatants have had plenty of time to rest up and reset. Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros begins on Friday night at 8:03 pm ET.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS
For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Thursday 10/27/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
NHL
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Football Podcast: The Heat Check, Week 8 Preview
The Week 8 daily fantasy football main slate appears thin on value, especially at wide receiver. How can we navigate around this while building lineups? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the slate, discussing how to find viable value pass-catchers, which games to stack, and the top options at each position on FanDuel.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 10/26/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Brandon Ingram (concussion) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall. will start at the four after Brandon Ingram n was held out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Dallas team allowing a 103.6 defensive rating, our models project Marshall to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (back) playing in Nets' second leg Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons said after Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that he tweaked his back during the game, but the ailment will not prevent him from playing in the second leg of the Nets' back-to-back. Simmons hasn't scored more than seven points in any game, but he's filling out the box score with 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis will play after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In an opportunity versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 46.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 10/27/22: A Pair of Unders to Target
Under 225.5 (-110) - 5 stars. The 1-3 Brooklyn Nets are on a back-to-back after playing in and losing to Milwaukee last night (110-99). Meanwhile, the 1-2 Dallas Mavericks have had a day off after a 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavericks have had two losses by...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 8 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
