Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons said after Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that he tweaked his back during the game, but the ailment will not prevent him from playing in the second leg of the Nets' back-to-back. Simmons hasn't scored more than seven points in any game, but he's filling out the box score with 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO