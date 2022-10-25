Read full article on original website
Related
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
sfstandard.com
A Park for the People: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Kicks Off the 50th Anniversary of the Nation’s First Urban National Park in San Francisco
As bike tours passed, locals walked their dogs and lines of pelicans flew overhead, government officials, community leaders and dozens in ranger “flat hats” gathered in Fort Mason this morning to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA), the first urban national park in the United States.
Comments / 0