Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
WAFB.com
Victim in deadly drive-by shooting outside bank in Central identified
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road before 8 p.m.
brproud.com
Man sent to hospital after shooting on Taft Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Taft Street Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 100 block of Taft Street around 10 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. At the time, his injuries appeared non-life threatening.
wbrz.com
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
brproud.com
1 dead after bank shooting on Sullivan Road Friday
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bank on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call at a Chase Bank in the 6600 block of Sullivan Road. Authorities say one man was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge. According to police, a male victim was located at a...
Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Dr.; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Thursday, Oct. 27. A spokesman with BRPD said the victim was identified as Daniel Eme, 21. He said the crash happened on Nicholson Drive near the intersection of Brightside Drive and West...
brproud.com
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
wbrz.com
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truck after a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup...
WAFB.com
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
