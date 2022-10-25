Read full article on original website
IGN
The Simpsons' Death Note Parody Was Animated By the Original Anime Studio - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Simpsons' annual Treehouse of Horror compilation is right around the corner, and it features a Death Note parody from the studio that worked on the original anime. Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development.
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Lands & Towns
Venture through vast lands and vibrant towns in search of new Pokémon in this open world adventure. Available November 18th. ESRB Rating: EVERYONE.
otakuusamagazine.com
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Spring 2023
Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle manga previously took a break back in June 2021 and returned two months later in August. Now it’s looking to take some more time off, with this year’s 22nd issue of Kodansha’s Evening magazine announcing that the series will be on hiatus until spring 2023.
techeblog.com
The Simpsons ‘Death Tome’ Anime-Inspired Treehouse of Horror Teaser Released
The Simpspons ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXIII’ is set to air this Sunday on FOX and unlike previous years, this one includes ‘Death Tome’, an anime-inspired Death Note parody. This anime series follows a boy named Light Yagami, who is being played by Lisa in this episode, that stumbles upon a supernatural book capable of killing anyone whose name is written in its pages.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Promo Teases the Manga's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it will not be out of sight much longer. Earlier this year, fans were told Yoshihiro Togashi was preparing to resume publishing the manga, and it will hit shelves in a week's time. And now, a new promo has gone live hyping the return of Hunter x Hunter and its ongoing arc.
NME
Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B
It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
NME
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
NME
Laura Dern thanks Taylor Swift after ‘Bejeweled’ video cameo
Laura Dern has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Bejeweled’. In the Cinderella-inspired video for the track, written and directed by Swift, Dern plays the singer’s stepmother opposite Haim as the evil stepsisters. After the video debuted today (October 25), the actor...
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy. The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.
IGN
Sonic Prime: Exclusive Release Date and Character Posters Reveal for Netflix Animated Series
IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix's Sonic Prime animated series is coming to the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Here's how Netflix describes Sonic Prime: "The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Stephen King Reacts To Terrifier 2, Which Has People Throwing Up In Theaters
Stephen King tweets out a short review of Terrifier 2.
Two dads recall the amazing moment they met their daughter for the 1st time
The emotion-packed moment was caught on camera and has since garnered more than 1.4 million likes on TikTok.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Characters’ Names Revealed
Hi, trainers. Today is a good day for the most devoted fanatics. As everyone is aware, the player characters do have canon names. For example, Red is the male player character in the gen 1 games. And in later gens, it’s Leaf if they’re a girl. This is the case for the silent protagonist of every generation. In this piece, fans will learn the canon names of the player characters of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
msn.com
Doctor Who to get American makeover as Disney takes on British classic
Doctor Who is set to be regenerated by Disney, as the US corporation is allowed to give the classic BBC series a Hollywood makeover. The series which began in 1963 has grown a cult following despite limited budgets, with the Timelord’s adversaries often mocked for their less-than-threatening appearance, but Disney is now poised to give the show blockbuster backing.
