Ballot Returns Continue to Trend Up in Chaffee County
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of October 26th, a total of 2,146 ballots have been returned. Ballot returns continue to trend upwards this mid-term election. At this time in 2018 only 1,300 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. The Salida vote center is...
Wednesday, October 26th Weather
A storm system is moving through Colorado and will bring light snow accumulations of one to two inches to the mountains tonight. The mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of new snow tomorrow. Snow levels on Thursday could drop to 6,000 feet with a dusting to an inch of snow on grassy areas.
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, October 27th
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight. Accumulating snow is expected over the mountains. 4 to 6 inches will be possible above 8,000 feet. Snow levels could drop to 6,000 feet with only a dusting expected on grassy areas. Plan on hazardous driving conditions over mountain passes. Salida...
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Colorado Humane Society seizes over 25 animals after neglect investigation
On Tuesday, October 25th the Fremont County Sheriff's Department assisted the Colorado Humane Society in a search warrant resulting in the seizure of 30 animals.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
WATCH: Salida community doesn't give up search for Suzanne Morphew in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski season is officially here...
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit
St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Colorado poaching suspects accused of taking only ‘trophy parts’ of elk and bear, arrest papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three men are accused of taking just “trophy parts” of an elk and a bear while hunting in mid-September near 11 Mile State Park, according to Park County arrest affidavits. Robert, Richard, and David Schlitt are facing illegal hunting charges after Colorado Parks...
