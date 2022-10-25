ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Ballot Returns Continue to Trend Up in Chaffee County

Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of October 26th, a total of 2,146 ballots have been returned. Ballot returns continue to trend upwards this mid-term election. At this time in 2018 only 1,300 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. The Salida vote center is...
Wednesday, October 26th Weather

A storm system is moving through Colorado and will bring light snow accumulations of one to two inches to the mountains tonight. The mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of new snow tomorrow. Snow levels on Thursday could drop to 6,000 feet with a dusting to an inch of snow on grassy areas.
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, October 27th

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight. Accumulating snow is expected over the mountains. 4 to 6 inches will be possible above 8,000 feet. Snow levels could drop to 6,000 feet with only a dusting expected on grassy areas. Plan on hazardous driving conditions over mountain passes. Salida...
Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit

St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
