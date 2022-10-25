ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman opens fire on 2 in Valley Glen hookah lounge, killing 1

By Tony Kurzweil
 2 days ago

Police are searching for a gunman who walked into the Sky Hookah Lounge and shot two men early Tuesday morning in the Valley Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported around 12:11 a.m. at the business located in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Investigators believe the two male victims were sitting inside the lounge when a man in his 60s approached and exchanged words with one them.

A short time later the man opened fire on the first victim. The second male that was sitting in the lounge tried to intervene and was also shot, Officer Madison said.

Both unidentified victims were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Madison said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The condition of the second victim was unknown.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting and is still outstanding, Madison said.

