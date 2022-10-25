Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing
A woman died after being struck by a driver in downtown Red Wing on Sunday. The incident was reported on the 400 block of West 3rd Street at 2:12 p.m., with responders arriving to find 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek in the road with "significant injuries." Red Wing Police Department says she...
KAAL-TV
Schwickerts reports weekend break-in, burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A break-in and burglary at Schwickerts Tecta America in Stewartville in still under investigation, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Although law enforcement has received surveillance video of the incident, there is no suspect, Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said. According to...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
KIMT
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
WEAU-TV 13
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 400 block of west 3rd street in Red Wing. When authorities arrived, they found 55-year-old, Marianne Dohnalek, in the road with significant...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
KIMT
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County man taken to hospital after semi, pickup truck collision
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck and semi collision on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:37 p.m., a 2008 Ford F250 and a 2006 RMW semi were both traveling westbound on Hwy 16 when they collided at the intersection of Fillmore County Rd. 39 in Spring Valley Township.
KIMT
Austin man arrested for attacking people with metal pipe
AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man was arrested this week for allegedly attacking two people with a metal pipe. Robert Marshall, 47, is facing three felony charges and is being held in the Mower County Jail. Authorities said Marshall was in the 400 block of 9th St. NE. on the...
KIMT
Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester. City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
KIMT
Home destroyed in early-morning fire in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.- No one is injured after a house fire in Southwest Rochester early Monday morning. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Flames were fully engulfing the house near the 2,000th block of Weston place.
Comments / 1