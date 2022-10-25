Read full article on original website
uwmpost.com
What’s New in Milwaukee’s Riverwest Neighborhood
After a slew of restaurant closures, it looks like business is picking up in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Early risers are going to appreciate having Seven Swans Creperie in the neighborhood. The new creperie and cafe, moving into the former Dino’s building (808 E. Chambers St.), will be the second location opened and operated by Riverwest native Kate Bryan. Her first location, in Kansas City, Missouri, opened in January of 2020. Less than three years later, she’s bringing her eclectic crepes back to her hometown of Milwaukee. Seven Swans Creperie is set to open to the public winter of 2023. And if the menu in the new location looks anything like the first, we’re all going to be in for a great treat.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee Halloween Weekend: Oct. 28-31
There’s three packed days of trick-or-treating happening in the Milwaukee area. Don’t know where to go? Refer to our guide for neighborhoods, dates and times. SATURDAY FROM 1-5 P.M. | 839 S. 5TH ST. Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts by...
Little Big Beer Fest returns to Grafton with over 20 unique beers this December
Little Big Beer Fest is returning to Grafton this December with over 20 different specialty beers. The festival was originally born in December 2020 to host a fundraiser for Family Sharing.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
milwaukeemag.com
National Geographic Names Milwaukee a Top 25 Worldwide Destination
Milwaukee has been named one of the best travel destinations by National Geographic, one of only 25 such destinations worldwide and among just five in the United States to receive the recognition. National Geographic released its annual “Best of the World” list on Wednesday and named Milwaukee as one of...
milwaukeemag.com
Get Inspired by This Shorewood Duplex’s English-Country Kitchen Makeover
It all started when Betsy Rowbottom’s stove broke. She had lived in her Shorewood duplex for 14 years, and her eclectic aesthetic touched every room in the house … except her kitchen, which was dated and showing signs of wear. She replaced the vintage stove with a shiny...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
Family identifies man killed in Milwaukee gas station beating
Rodney Surprise, 46, was dragged from his car and attacked at a Milwaukee gas station. He was left in the parking lot, as the people responsible for the crime took off in his car.
hotelnewsresource.com
Brandon Drusch Named General Manager for The Pfister Hotel and Managing Director of Both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Milwaukeein
Dana Johnson promoted to succeed Drusch as general manager of Saint Kate The Arts Hotel. Marcus Hotels & Resorts today announced the promotions of Brandon Drusch and Dana Johnson at its Milwaukee hotels. Drusch was promoted to general manager of The Pfister Hotel and managing director of both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Tim Smith who retired this fall. Johnson was promoted to general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Drusch.
milwaukeemag.com
Video: 5 Milwaukee Musicians Perform at DJ Kenz’ Nō Studios Show Friday
Watch interviews with the artists here. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. As part of the Live Music at Nō series,...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
wpr.org
Birding is a traditionally white-dominated space. One Wisconsin group is trying to change that.
The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin is about to soar to new heights. It's one of eight organizations to be awarded a grant by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, which raised a record-breaking $117,000 during this year's Great Wisconsin Birdathon, the largest bird conservation fundraiser in the state. The...
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
