After a slew of restaurant closures, it looks like business is picking up in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Early risers are going to appreciate having Seven Swans Creperie in the neighborhood. The new creperie and cafe, moving into the former Dino’s building (808 E. Chambers St.), will be the second location opened and operated by Riverwest native Kate Bryan. Her first location, in Kansas City, Missouri, opened in January of 2020. Less than three years later, she’s bringing her eclectic crepes back to her hometown of Milwaukee. Seven Swans Creperie is set to open to the public winter of 2023. And if the menu in the new location looks anything like the first, we’re all going to be in for a great treat.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO