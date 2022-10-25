ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FBI Seeks Public's Help Investigating St. Louis School Shooting

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e77a7_0ilxSUDn00
A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

The FBI is aiding St. Louis police in investigating yesterday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts Academy , which left three people, including the shooter, dead.

The FBI is asking for any pictures or videos of the attack and has created a portal for those materials to be uploaded to.


Yesterday evening at a press conference, St. Louis FBI Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenburg said that in the hours following the shooting, the agency had seen an uptick in “allegations of potential school shooters.”

"Some of our kids who have seen this, they're thinking about it right now. And so they have started talking about this or sharing this, whether they think it's a joke, or it's serious," Greenberg said. "Any hoax or any joke that they're sending about school shootings right now will be taken incredibly seriously. We would ask that the volume of that drop as opposed to rise up."

The St. Louis FBI field office posted to their official Twitter account, "Hoax threats divert law enforcement resources AND are serious federal crimes,"

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack

Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksmu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
394
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy