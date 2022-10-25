ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Is Taylor Swift releasing ‘Speak Now’ re-recordings next?

By Hannah Murdock
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wt8C4_0ilxSKdl00
Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. | Seth Wenig, Associated Press

Taylor Swift released a music video Monday night for her song “Bejeweled” off of her newest album, “ Midnights ,” and it has fans speculating that she will be releasing the re-recordings of “Speak Now” soon.

On the 12th anniversary of her third album, “Speak Now,” Swift dropped the fairy-tale-inspired music video for “ Bejeweled .”

In the video, Swift plays a version of Cinderella with the Haim sisters starring as the evil stepsisters and Laura Dern as the stepmother. Dern tells Swift to “speak not,” a possible reference to the album.

The biggest hint towards the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in the music video comes in the form of elevator buttons.

Related

It may sound absurd, but fans seem to be in agreement that a shot of the 13 elevator buttons in the video, all of which have different colors, means that Swift is releasing the re-recordings of “Speak Now” next.

Each of the buttons on the elevator correspond to a color associated with Swift’s albums in the order they were released. Swift presses the third button, corresponding to “Speak Now.”

Fans also noticed that there are 13 buttons, but Swift only has 12 albums (including past re-recordings). The 13th button’s color matches the third button, suggesting that her 13th album is a re-recording of her third.

Some fans have also speculated that the instrumental music playing at the beginning and end of the music videos are songs from “Speak Now.”

However, it is unclear for now when she will release “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Why is Taylor Swift releasing re-recordings of her albums?

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” would be Taylor Swift’s third album that she has re-recorded and released.

In April last year, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” followed by “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in November that same year.

Related

Swift announced that she would re-record and release her albums after she switched record companies and her old record company was bought by Scooter Braun , who Swift claims has bullied her repeatedly, according to Time magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release

Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut

Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Popculture

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours

Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile." Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.
The FADER

Taylor Swift shares Cinderella-esque “Bejeweled” video and teases upcoming tour plans

Taylor Swift has shared the official video for her Midnights song "Bejeweled." The self-directed visual is Swift's take on Cinderella involving a talent contest in place of a glass slipper narrative. Hollywood actress Laura Dern as Swift's stepmom and the members of HAIM as her stepsisters. Midnights producer Jack Antanoff also makes a cameo appearance alongside Dita Von Teese and make-up mogul Pat McGrath.
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017

The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
People

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline

The two first met in 2012 and have been collaborating with each other ever since Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are a dynamic musical duo.  While the two are well-known for their musical collaborations with each other, including Swift's Grammy-winning albums such as 1989 and Folklore, their bond extends far beyond the recording studio.  Since meeting in 2012, the musicians have become close friends, often speaking highly of each other in interviews and showing support for one another on social media.   "I've seen her change the music industry first-hand," Antonoff...
Pitchfork

Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner to Perform “Exile”

Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner on stage at their London concert tonight (October 26) to perform “Exile,” their collaboration from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Check it out below and on Twitter. Dessner co-produced “Exile” with Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They would collaborate again on...
The FADER

Watch Taylor Swift join Bon Iver on stage in London

Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and The National's Aaron Dessner on stage in London on Wednesday night. Swift, who released new album Midnights last week, made a surprise appearance at Bon Iver's Wembley Arena show to perform "Exile," from her 2020 album folklore. Check out footage above. Dessner produced large...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy