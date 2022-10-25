ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Freehold's Marjorie McMurray, 84, Was A Friend To All

By Anderson, Campbell Funeral Home
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elgbe_0ilxSJl200
Marjorie McMurray Photo Credit: Family of Marjorie McMurray

Marjorie "Marge" McMurray, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all, left this earth on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the age of 84. A resident of Freehold, Marge was born and raised in Aberdeen, MD to Richard Loflin Greenland and Evelyn Hart-Greenland.

Marge leaves behind her son Patrick "Scott" McMurray and his wife Barbara Bowers-McMurray of Island Heights, NJ, grandchildren Ryan Michael McMurray and Scotti Erin Schnebel, daughter Renee Lynne Dias and her partner Eric, and grandchildren Matthew Dias and Kirstin Simons. Marge had six great-grandchildren: Anna, Ally, Memphis, Savina, Vinny, and Julian. She is survived by her longtime, loving life partner Ernie Brandt.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Daily Voice

Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey

A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

A Look Inside Brand-New BJ's Club In Greenburgh

Officials are giving a look inside the new BJ's Club in Westchester County. The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, according to BJ's officials. Officials held a pre-opening event at the new club on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where people...
GREENBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver

A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Hit-Run Crash, Driver Charged With DWI: Police

The driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian allegedly was caught by police and charged with DWI, authorities said. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:40 PM, the Evesham Police Department responded to Kings Grants Drive and East Coventry Circle for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. It was also reported that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
391K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy