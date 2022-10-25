Freehold's Marjorie McMurray, 84, Was A Friend To All

Marjorie McMurray Photo Credit: Family of Marjorie McMurray

Marjorie "Marge" McMurray, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all, left this earth on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the age of 84. A resident of Freehold, Marge was born and raised in Aberdeen, MD to Richard Loflin Greenland and Evelyn Hart-Greenland.

Marge leaves behind her son Patrick "Scott" McMurray and his wife Barbara Bowers-McMurray of Island Heights, NJ, grandchildren Ryan Michael McMurray and Scotti Erin Schnebel, daughter Renee Lynne Dias and her partner Eric, and grandchildren Matthew Dias and Kirstin Simons. Marge had six great-grandchildren: Anna, Ally, Memphis, Savina, Vinny, and Julian. She is survived by her longtime, loving life partner Ernie Brandt.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.