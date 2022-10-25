ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
thebiochronicle.com

Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
UPI News

Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation

Using marijuana increases the risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study suggests. It's been known that drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates can directly affect the heart and cause abnormal rhythms like a-fib, but weed can increase the risk by 35%, researchers found.
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Healthline

Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
PBS NewsHour

China begins administering inhalable COVID-19 vaccine boosters

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?

Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

