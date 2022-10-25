Read full article on original website
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking anger from users
A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines has stoked anger and frustration among patients, and U.S. officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year. Sound-dampening foam in the pressurized breathing machines can break down over time, leading...
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
thebiochronicle.com
Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
Nasal spray makes heart issues go away: Snortable drug mends irregular heartbeat within a HALF-HOUR
Scientists have developed a nasal spray that can resolve symptoms of an irregular heartbeat in less than an hour. Etripamil was able to covert patients' irregular heartbeats into a proper rhythm within 30 minutes in two-thirds of patients in a clinical trial. It is expected to be approved by the...
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Using marijuana increases the risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study suggests. It's been known that drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates can directly affect the heart and cause abnormal rhythms like a-fib, but weed can increase the risk by 35%, researchers found.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help
Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
China begins administering inhalable COVID-19 vaccine boosters
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
