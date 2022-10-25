Read full article on original website
Navy Sailor Facing Prison For Selling, Possessing Machine Guns, Destructive Devices In Virginia
A Master at Arms in the US Navy based in Virginia has been convicted in federal court of selling unregulated machine guns, and possessing grenade launchers and anti-tank missile launchers, authorities announced. Virginia Beach resident Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was found guilty this week of receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered...
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Norfolk deputies start active shooter response training for the public
NORFOLK, Va. — Mass shootings have impacted communities across the country. Now, deputies with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office want to make sure residents know to protect themselves and others during an active shooter threat. Twenty Norfolk residents will learn how to run, hide and fight during active shooting response...
Woman Reported Missing In Virginia May Be In Pennsylvania, Police Say
Police say a woman reported missing in Virginia may be in Pennsylvania. Anna J. Midas, 28, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 on the 7800 block of Woodall Road in Norfolk, local police said in a Tuesday, Oct. 25 alert. They describe her as having mental...
Store manager: hospital escapee was asking people for money before being caught
A psychiatric patient who had been on the run and considered armed and dangerous has now been caught. State Police said 32-year-old Michael Malone escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
Granby student faces weapons charges
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Granby High School student faces multiple charges after being found with a weapon on school property Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at the school responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Norfolk Police. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney describes need for state-funded witness protection program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Witness intimidation is "nothing new," according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. In an interview Wednesday, she said state leaders need to move forward with plans to fund a statewide witness protection program. “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety - that fear...
Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room charged with second-degree murder
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a young child who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel in August is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, police announced Thursday morning. The charge for Leandra Andrade, 38, comes after investigators received autopsy findings from the Medical Examiner's...
Postal inspectors say man robbed mail carrier in Chesapeake, offer reward of up to $50,000 for information
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed a mail carrier in Chesapeake. Because the post office is a quasi-federal agency, robbing a letter carrier is...
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and candidate Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
Police: Missing 18-year-old from Elizabeth City located
Elizabeth City Police say Jason Bedford has been safely located.
