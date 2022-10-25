ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Granby student faces weapons charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Granby High School student faces multiple charges after being found with a weapon on school property Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at the school responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Norfolk Police. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
WAVY News 10

Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
13News Now

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10

Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
Fox News

