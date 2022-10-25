Sac Design: The Witching Post

INTERIOR DESIGNER NATALIE THOMPSON has brought her easy, breezy SoCal style to Sacramento with The Witching Post, an interior design studio and home décor shop that opened last winter in midtown Sacramento. Thompson, who grew up in Laguna Beach and cut her teeth designing interiors of yachts (“Working in small spaces forced me to get creative”), has an affinity for the coastal organic look that is big on woven materials, raw woods and carefree fabrics. “I gravitate toward timeless pieces, but nothing too formal or stuffy,” says Thompson, who was raised in a design family. (Her father was an interior designer; her grandfather owned an upholstery shop.)

The Witching Post sells residential furnishings and is stocked with a collection of fun accessories, including rustic wooden bowls, ornate gold and Lucite trays, cow horn vases and patterned throw pillows. There’s also a smartly curated selection of art from Sacramento artists like Haley Titus and Whitney Lofrano. The shop is open primarily by appointment and on most Saturday afternoons.

The Witching Post

1729 L St., Sacramento; (916) 600-5234;

witchingpostdesignco.com

