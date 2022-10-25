South Carolina small business closes amid inflation, labor issues: Mom-and-pop shops 'don't work anymore'

Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
South Carolina family-run cheesesteak restaurant closes, cites inflation and labor shortage
A South Carolina cheesesteak restaurant owned by the same family for three generations is closing its doors amid soaring inflation and an ongoing labor shortage.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Charleston laundry owner named Small Business Person of the Year
Earlier this year, the US Small Business Administration named our next guest as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year for 2022. Mike Switzer interviews Ann Son, owner of Holy City Linen Service in North Charleston, SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
charlestondaily.net
Latest Average Rent Prices Charleston, North Charleston and Daniel Island (October 2022)
As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in North Charleston, SC is $1,285. This is a 3% decrease compared to the previous year. As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Daniel Island, Charleston, SC is $1,835. This is a 41% increase compared to the previous year.
Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
charlestondaily.net
New 189-acre development will add 10K residents to the City of Charleston
The 189-acre Magnolia site located in the neck of the Charleston peninsula has been cleared for development by the Environmental Protection Agency by its removal from the National Priorities List. Over $75 million has been invested in the overall remediation of the contaminated soils in an area equal to 34 football fields.
Train conductor spots body near South Carolina railroad tracks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said. North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue. A CSX Transportation employee told […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
South Carolina electric co-op pursues batteries and other alternatives to a proposed gas unit
South Carolina’s Central Electric Power Cooperative will not participate in a new gas-fired generating unit that utility Santee Cooper has proposed, to replace coal-fired units at a site near Georgetown, South Carolina. Instead, Central plans to replace its share of about 1.1 GW of capacity from retiring coal units...
live5news.com
City of Charleston discussing pay increases for city employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is considering raising wages for city employees in an effort to keep up with the cost of living. At Wednesday’s City of Charleston Human Resources and Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee meeting, the committee presented recommendations for a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
live5news.com
Jedburg Road residents fight to keep moratorium in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic, flooding and overall security. These are just a few of the concerns that people who live on Jedburg Road have about possible developments. “I wanted the ruralness. I wanted the size of the lots. I wanted the, you know, quietness,” resident Jonathan Lee said....
Charleston City Paper
13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss
While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
live5news.com
Micro-unit development could be coming to peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-of-its-kind development could be coming to the Peninsula. Wednesday, Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for a micro-unit development near Spring Street and Hagood Avenue. By definition, micro-unit developments are apartment buildings that consist entirely of small, studio apartments 350 square feet...
live5news.com
Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
wgac.com
Fall Leaves: Bag Them Or Not? What The Experts Say
We are experiencing our first fall since to moving to the area in January. Our house and neighborhood in Charleston didn’t have many trees. The few we did have didn’t produce many fall leaves to worry about in our yard. Our house here is a different story, at...
Charleston makes National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Geographic unveiled Wednesday its annual list of the Best of the World 25 “must-see destinations,” which includes the Holy City. The list is themed around travel destinations and experiences which the magazine said: “leverages the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities, natural and built environments, and sense of […]
abccolumbia.com
Bosch expanding operations in Dorchester County, creating 350 new jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Technology services company Bosch announced it will expand it’s motor production operations in Dorchester County. The launch will create 350 new jobs and will be a $260 million investment. Bosch will expand it’s current building located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston to 75,000...
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
