Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...

1 DAY AGO