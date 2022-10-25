ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg

Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows

Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
The Independent

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
SB Nation

Good questions require better answers

If you have listened to recent football talk shows since the win over Spurs, numerous hosts have asked even more numerous pundits the same question: “Can Newcastle end the season in the top 4?”. Most seem to answer something like “I’m not prepared to predict that yet.” Or maybe...
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Yardbarker

Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
SB Nation

Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg

Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
The Independent

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight

Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
SB Nation

Chelsea want to poach Bruno, Newcastle already working on two-year extension

Considering what Bruno Guimaraes has done for Newcastle since arriving in town last January, the whispers were going to arrive sooner or later. With Chelsea most probably losing N’Golo Kante next summer and with the France international injured and missing the next few months, Goal.com is reporting that the Blues have an interest in signing Bruno Guimaraes as soon as next January in order to strengthen their midfield for the second half of the season and the years ahead.
SB Nation

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City : How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!. Manchester City are facing a Borussia Dortmund near qualification and the game should be fun. Time and Date: Tuesday 25 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Davide Massa ITA. Assistant referees Filippo...
SB Nation

Everton Under 21s roundup - Blues win again, defender signs new deal

A Tuesday night in Southport as the nights draw in towards winter is not the most welcoming place for supporters and Everton’s Under-21s made sure it was the same sort of welcome for their opponents from the German capital, Hertha BSC as they eased their way to a 4-1 victory.
Reuters

Soccer-Ajax coach urges players to show guts against Liverpool

AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder wants his players to rely on their self-belief so that they can overcome Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and keep alive their slim hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

