ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense, dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFYIM_0ilxRBjR00

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ashton Carter, has died.

Carter was 68.

Carter, who went by Ash, was the final defense secretary for former President Barack Obama, serving from February 2015 to January 2017, CNN reported.

Carter’s family said he died from a “sudden cardiac event” Monday night in Boston.

News of Carter’s death was released by Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard University’s Kennedy School where Carter had served as the director of Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, The Associated Press reported.

Carter was responsible for allowing women to serve in combat, changing the face of the nation’s military.

In December 2015, he ordered the military to allow women to serve in all jobs, including commando posts, the AP reported. The order came after three years of studies and debate over the matter.

In 2016, Carter ended the ban on transgender troops serving in the military, saying it was the right thing to do.

“Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Carter said in June 2016, according to the AP. “Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine who can best accomplish the mission.”

He gave one year for the branches of the military to institute the change.

Carter leaves behind his wife Stephanie and two children, Ava and Will, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than...
WGAU

Reports: Paul Pelosi’s attacker carried zip ties into home

The man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, several media outlets reported. CNN and The Associated Press, citing sources who requested anonymity, said that David DePape, 42,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. “It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad

PARIS — (AP) — A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being abducted two days earlier in northeastern Chad, France announced Sunday. “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.
WGAU

Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
WASHINGTON, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy