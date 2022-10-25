Read full article on original website
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Watertown News
See the Winners of the First Watertown’s Got Talent
Talented Watertown residents from grade school to veteran performers showed off a range of talents on the stage at the River Green at Arsenal Yards Wednesday night during the first annual Watertown’s Got Talent contest. The event raised money for the Watertown Community Foundation, and the three winners took...
Watertown News
Charles River Chamber Holding Young Professionals Event in Watertown
The Charles River Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event in Watertown. See the Chamber’s announcement below. Young Professionals Happy Hour at Taffer’s Tavern. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 541 Arsenal St., Watertown. Free, open to members & nonmembers. Our popular YPG Networking Happy Hour...
Watertown News
Board Presidents Remembered as Part of Watertown Boys & Girls Club 50th Anniversary
The following information was provided by the Watertown Boys & Girls Club:. As the Watertown Boys & Girls Club (WBGC) approaches its 50th anniversary Gala celebration on October 28, 2022, the list of those who have contributed to the Club’s success is long. As part of the celebration, the last two executive directors Renee Gaudette and Allen Gallagher, who shepherded the Club for more than 30 years consecutively, recollected some of those who helped make the Club such a welcome resource for the children and teens of Watertown.
Watertown News
Saltonstall Park Project to be Discussed at Meeting With a Prior Site Walk
The Watertown Department of Public Works invites the public to a meeting on the Upper Saltonstall Park project, with a site walk prior to the meeting. The meeting takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Conference Room in City Hall, 149 Main St., Watertown.
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Watertown News
City Manager Hosting Meet & Greet for West Side Residents
The following information was provided by Councilor Emily Izzo:. City Manager George Proakis will be having a Meet & Greet for residents of District D. This will be taking place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the Watertown Police Station Community Room. This will be a great opportunity...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Watertown News
Winter Clothing Drive & Store to be Hosted by Watertown Mutual Aid
The following information was provided by Watertown Mutual Aid:. The next Watertown Mutual Aid Network’s Winter Donation Drive & Free Store is on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Ballroom in Boston at 100 Parker St. in Watertown, MA. We will be receiving donations of winter coats, winter clothes for kids,...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Watertown News
Council Narrowly Passes Resolution Supporting Fair Share Amendment
Despite every City Councilor personally supporting Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, known as the Fair Share Amendment, the Council narrowly approved a Resolution supporting passage of the ballot measure. The Fair Share Amendment would increase tax on income over $1 million from 5 percent to 9 percent, which includes salary, as...
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
nshoremag.com
Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings
For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
Watertown News
St. Stephen’s Armenian Church Hosting 66th Annual Bazaar
St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church announced it is looking forward to welcoming community members to its 66th annual bazaar. The traditional gathering is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and will be held on Friday, November 4 (10 am – 8 p.m.) through Saturday, November 5 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.). This year, the church is returning to its original gathering place for this event—in the church hall at 1 Artsakh Street.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
Watertown News
Project Approved for Russo’s Site, Developer Makes Adjustments
The developer of the project going on the former Russo’s site adjusted plans after the first Planning Board hearing in September and received approval in October. The development includes a life science building constructed for an established pharmaceutical company, as well as a retail space that will be filled by a “world class” eatery.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
