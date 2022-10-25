ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

See the Winners of the First Watertown’s Got Talent

Talented Watertown residents from grade school to veteran performers showed off a range of talents on the stage at the River Green at Arsenal Yards Wednesday night during the first annual Watertown’s Got Talent contest. The event raised money for the Watertown Community Foundation, and the three winners took...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Charles River Chamber Holding Young Professionals Event in Watertown

The Charles River Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event in Watertown. See the Chamber’s announcement below. Young Professionals Happy Hour at Taffer’s Tavern. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 541 Arsenal St., Watertown. Free, open to members & nonmembers. Our popular YPG Networking Happy Hour...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Board Presidents Remembered as Part of Watertown Boys & Girls Club 50th Anniversary

The following information was provided by the Watertown Boys & Girls Club:. As the Watertown Boys & Girls Club (WBGC) approaches its 50th anniversary Gala celebration on October 28, 2022, the list of those who have contributed to the Club’s success is long. As part of the celebration, the last two executive directors Renee Gaudette and Allen Gallagher, who shepherded the Club for more than 30 years consecutively, recollected some of those who helped make the Club such a welcome resource for the children and teens of Watertown.
WATERTOWN, MA
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
Watertown News

City Manager Hosting Meet & Greet for West Side Residents

The following information was provided by Councilor Emily Izzo:. City Manager George Proakis will be having a Meet & Greet for residents of District D. This will be taking place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the Watertown Police Station Community Room. This will be a great opportunity...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Winter Clothing Drive & Store to be Hosted by Watertown Mutual Aid

The following information was provided by Watertown Mutual Aid:. The next Watertown Mutual Aid Network’s Winter Donation Drive & Free Store is on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Ballroom in Boston at 100 Parker St. in Watertown, MA. We will be receiving donations of winter coats, winter clothes for kids,...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Council Narrowly Passes Resolution Supporting Fair Share Amendment

Despite every City Councilor personally supporting Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, known as the Fair Share Amendment, the Council narrowly approved a Resolution supporting passage of the ballot measure. The Fair Share Amendment would increase tax on income over $1 million from 5 percent to 9 percent, which includes salary, as...
WATERTOWN, MA
nshoremag.com

Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings

For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
WINCHESTER, MA
Watertown News

St. Stephen’s Armenian Church Hosting 66th Annual Bazaar

St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church announced it is looking forward to welcoming community members to its 66th annual bazaar. The traditional gathering is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and will be held on Friday, November 4 (10 am – 8 p.m.) through Saturday, November 5 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.). This year, the church is returning to its original gathering place for this event—in the church hall at 1 Artsakh Street.
WATERTOWN, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception

So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
BROCKTON, MA
Watertown News

Project Approved for Russo’s Site, Developer Makes Adjustments

The developer of the project going on the former Russo’s site adjusted plans after the first Planning Board hearing in September and received approval in October. The development includes a life science building constructed for an established pharmaceutical company, as well as a retail space that will be filled by a “world class” eatery.
WATERTOWN, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA

