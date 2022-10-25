ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee man charged after 83-year-old woman found buried in garden

By Autumn Scott
CBS 42
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home.

Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rebecca Seay was last seen with her caretaker, Greg Tanner, on January 22 after she was released from the hospital.

Seay was found days after an alert was issued on March 1 regarding to her disappearance. Police said at the time they were told she was at an unknown facility while they were completing a welfare check, but she wasn’t found during their search.

Police confirmed a week later that her remains were found in a garden on Montgomery Street, where she lived. According to the affidavit, Seay was found buried about two feet under the flower bed wrapped in sheets next to a box of her son’s ashes.

The box of ashes was signed for by Tanner from a funeral home on September 16.

Investigators say on March 2 they were notified that more than $24,600 in unauthorized charges were made to Seay’s bank account between January 7 and March 7. The charges were made by Tanner for gambling sites that matched player records under his name.

Investigators also found $80,802 in checks forged with Seay’s signature.

Tanner is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

