15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Stacy Lynn Decker
Stacy Lynn Decker, 60, passed away at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home in Edwardsville surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Murphysboro, Illinois on November 12, 1961. Stacy married David Decker on May 7, 1988 in Alton. Stacy was active in the community,...
William Gimlin
William Gimlin, 63, passed away on October 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1959 in Jerseyville to Franklin & Elva “Sue” Gimlin, Sr. William was a Union carpenter out of Wood River. He is survived by his siblings: Franklin Gimlin, Jr., Janice Shook, and Diane Benner. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister: Sarah Alice Gimlin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
Phyllis Manns
Phyllis Jean Manns, 83, died on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast. She was born December 5, 1938 in Fosterburg, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Laverna (Bierbaum) Wehrman. She worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton and retired from OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in the maternity ward. Phyllis loved to read and was a member of the former Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. On June 25, 1954 she married George G. Manns, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1993. Surviving are her children, Debie Allen of Bethalto, George M. Manns of Alton, Christopher W. Manns of Alton, Jeanne L. Edelen (Timothy) of Brighton and Sara K. Cooley of Alton, six grandchildren, Robert Allen (Monica), Kristy Allen, Stacy Edelen, Alex Franklin, Brandie Johnson and Hunter Edelen, three great grandchildren, Kara Allen, Jared Allen and Tyler Warmack, one brother, Robert Wehrman III (Lu) of Paducah, KY and Nancy Richardson of Cottage Hills. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lynn Manns a granddaughter, Jamie Edelen and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rita Wehrman. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Melissa Hartley
Melissa Deanne Hartley, 50, passed away on Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1972, in Alton, the daughter of George and Jeanette (Cato) Hartley, Jr. Melissa is survived by her dad and step – mom: George and Jane Hartley, Jr. of Bunker Hill, a sister and brother in law: Robin and Darren Carlton of East Alton, a brother: George Hartley of Wood River, a step – brother: Chuck Ward of Bunker Hill, a step – sister: Janie Ward of South Roxana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, and her hamster: Elvis.
Kimberley D. Sherer
Kimberley D. Sherer, 43, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Apr. 19, 1979 in Alton, she was a daughter of Donald W. and Joyce (Bowen) Sherer. She is survived by her children, Chelsea (Josiah) Drown of Beckley, WV, Marissa Banks of Alton, Megan Wohlert of...
PHOTOS: Triad 4, Waterloo 1 soccer sectional at Hauser Field
The Triad Knights scored 3 goals in the first half of Wednesday night's sectional semifinal at Bethalto and went on to defeat the Waterloo Bulldogs, 4-1. Triad (19-3) will play against Civic Memorial (24-4) in the Bethalto sectional final on Friday.
Donna Lynn Fox
Donna Lynn Fox, 62, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in her home. She was born to the late Cletis Vernon Bates & Shirley Bell (Richardson) Devore on August 25, 1960 in St. Louis MO. Donna was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she was part of the Women’s Ministry. She attended prayer meetings every Wednesday and Friday and never missed Sunday dinner and a movie with her church family. When she wasn’t attending church functions, Donna loved to paint, craft, color in adult coloring books, play Yahtzee and attend Thursday morning Bingo.
Richard W. Hancock
Richard W. Hancock, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born March 17, 1940 in Ledford, IL, the son of Lewis E. and Madge (McDonald) Hancock. Richard married Valerie Roberts on June 9, 1962 in East Alton and she survives.
Phyllis “Eileene” Gardner
Phyllis “Eileene” Gardner of Kampsville, IL passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin. She was born on May 14, 1931, on a farm in Cisne, IL to William and Audra Cole. She married Charles Robert “Bob” Gardner in Mount Vernon, IL on July 20, 1950. She was a Resident Supervisor for Eisner Food Stores until she retired in 1978. She and her husband operated Gardner’s Grocery in Kampsville for 18 years.
Betty Lee Dristell
Born December 30, 1945 in Alton, daughter of William V. and Myrtle (Lanier) Brooks. Survived by husband, Harold A. Dristell; daughter, Linda Spencer; grandson, Jeremy Snider. Cremation rites were accorded. Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.
Franklin “Frank” D. Hays
Franklin “Frank” D. Hays, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home at 5:36 a.m. Wed. Oct. 26 2022 with his family at his side. He was born April 11, 1939 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Joseph Washington & Ruby Elizabeth (Robinson) Hays. Frank...
East Alton Halloween Parade is tonight
The 84th East Alton Halloween Parade is scheduled for tonight (Thursday). Members of the East Alton American Legion are again organizing the parade, which runs through town and ends at their location. Parade Chairman Steve Huck tells The Big Z there’s a small program and costume contest at the Legion...
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
Alton sewer separation continues downtown
The sewer separation project in parts of Alton that has seen extensive work in three different areas of the city continues. The biggest impacts are currently limited to a couple of blocks of Belle Street as Illinois American Water continues its multi-million-dollar upgrades. Currently, Belle Street sewer work has moved...
Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8
The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
Madison County dives into $3.1 million renovation project
Madison County government is moving some offices around as it prepared for a multi-million-dollar renovation project. The Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices are all going to have new locations. County Board member Mick Madison and chair of the facilities committee describes the effort:. To that end, he...
Students arrested with guns at schools
A day after a mass shooting at a St. Louis high school, students at Belleville East High School and Hazelwood West have been arrested for bringing guns to their respective schools. At Belleville, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody upon arrival after officials were alerted to certain “social media activity.”
Alton council to consider downtown flood wall
With the flood threat a more frequent reality in Alton in recent years, a lot of time has been spent by the city constructing and then tearing down temporary walls erected to protect downtown businesses. The city council is now considering a more permanent response, and a resolution to consider the construction of a permanent flood wall has been introduced for consideration.
PHOTOS: Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 1 soccer sectional at Hauser Field
Civic Memorial's boys soccer season continues, as the Eagles took down Mascoutah in sectional semifinal play at home on Wednesday afternoon. CM led 2-0 at half and fought off a determined second stanza challenge for a 3-1 win. Senior Bryce Davis had a 3-goal hat trick for CM and assists...
Police chief cautions potential pranksters
While not exclusive to this time of year, pranksters tend to be quite active around Halloween. Whether it’s throwing rotten eggs, smashing pumpkins, or toilet-papering trees and bushes, a local police chief warns that what some may see as innocent fun may not be viewed that way by the target of such mischief.
