Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Steelers-Eagles, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) in an in-state rivalry in Week 8. The Steelers come into this game off a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Eagles are well rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Locks In $1000 Bonus for Ravens-Buccaneers TNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Baltimore-Tampa Bay Thursday Night Football battle is one between teams that need a win in a big way, as both clubs are in a first-place tie in their respective divisions and could use a short-week victory to get the second half of the season kicked off in the right way. Sports bettors can also get the second half of the NFL betting season kicked off well with BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which generates a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Centre Daily
Best Ravens vs Buccaneers Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We finally got some scoring this past Thursday night, and this upcoming Thursday night sports fans will be privy to two talented quarterbacks under center. That’s great news for sports bettors planning to place bets at the best online sportsbooks.
Centre Daily
Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On
There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
Centre Daily
Lane Johnson Returns, Not Worried About Concussion History
PHILADELPHIA – Lane Johnson isn’t much different from the rest of his offensive linemates in that the Eagles' right tackle is as equally tough and willing to play through whatever pain the NFL’s trench warfare dishes out. Concussions are their own special brand of pain, though, especially...
Centre Daily
Previewing the New Orleans Saints
Since former head coach-quarterback combo Sean Payton and Drew Brees first joined forces in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have often been on a short list of Super Bowl contenders in that time. For the first time since 2005, though, the Saints haven't been able to rely on either of...
Centre Daily
Why the Bears Need to Be Inquiring About Jerry Jeudy
The Bears have their extra fourth-round draft pick from trading Robert Quinn. Just like they did with the extra pick they acquired for Khalil Mack last spring, they need to turn it into an impact player. They should offer it, along with a third-round pick from 2024, to the Denver...
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Steelers in Week 8
The Eagles (6-0) and Steelers (2-5) are set for an intriguing in-state matchup in Lincoln Financial Field. Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of talented wide receivers. The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Focused on Buccaneers, Not Tom Brady
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was flattered when Tom Brady posted on Instagram, “You’re Next” in reference to his pending retirement, which never happened. Jackson was hoping the post meant championship rings and not MVPs. "I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m...
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season
After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
Centre Daily
Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?
After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
Comments / 0