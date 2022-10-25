Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
KATV
World Cheese Dip Championship to be held at River Market Pavilions
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 11th Annual Cheese Dip Championship will be held at the River Market Pavilions and First Security Amphitheater grounds from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. A news release said at the World Cheese Dip Championship, professional and amateur contestants vie for the titles...
KATV
Little Rock NAACP hosting Freedom Fund Banquet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced Thursday that it will host its Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 29 at Four Points by Sheraton Little Rock. “We are excited to shine a spotlight on many who work every day to...
KATV
'Village of Screams' : Spooky haunted houses to visit this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — People across the country are gearing up for Halloween 2022 as it approaches next week. Arkansans around the state are getting into the spirit of the holiday by enjoying heart-thumping thrills at area "Haunted Houses". KATV stopped by the "Village of Screams" located at the...
KATV
Nationally ranked teams to take part in 2022 King Cotton Classic
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KATV) — Nationally ranked teams from as far as Washington, DC, Virginia, Georgia, California and New York are set to make their way to the renovated Pine Bluff Convention Center in December for the 2022 King Cotton Holiday Classic. The 16 schools competing in the prestigious annual tournament were unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
KATV
CHI St. Vincent; National Park Center present Hot Springs Sweethearts 2022-2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Park Medical Center and Chi St. Vincent Hot Springs will present the 2022–2023 American Heart Association Hot Springs Sweethearts program. According to a news release from October and February, 41 young women will participate in an expanded range of educational opportunities, heart-healthy...
KARK 4 News
Morrilton re-opens Playland after 13-year closure
Playland is opening their doors yet again to the public, after a 13-year closure.
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
FOX 16 News
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
KATV
Little Rock Zoo to celebrate, bring awareness to lemurs with a 'lemur stink fight'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo is gearing up to celebrate and bring awareness to lemurs this weekend. The zoo said they will be celebrating the Madagascar-native primate along with their wild cousins with games and activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. World Lemur...
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
FOX 16 News
Saracen Casino launches new million-dollar slot machine
The jackpots at Saracen Casino just got a whole lot bigger.
KATV
Virtual 5K to raise funds in honor of Searcy teen
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Children’s Organ Transplant Association is holding a virtual 5K fundraiser titled “Thankful for a Healthy Heart" in November in honor of Brady Hinkle. Hinkle is a Searcy-area teenager who had a heart transplant in May at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
talkbusiness.net
State’s business HOF announces class of 2023
The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the 2023 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board,...
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: The Root Cafe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Root Cafe, located on 1500 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on The Root Cafe, click here.
KATV
USACE releases the final Master Plan for Millwood Lake
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District announced the final revised Millwood Lake Master Plan, Shoreline Management Plan, and associated Environmental Assessments. The public has been invited to visit the Millwood Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan revision website to view the...
KATV
Saline County Clerks Office to live-stream elections on Facebook November 8th
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Election night in Saline is set to be extremely transparent as officials announced it will be live-streamed on their Facebook page for the first time ever. According to the Saline County Clerk's office, residents will be able to tune in on November, 8 at 7:30...
KARK 4 News
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
ualrpublicradio.org
Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed
A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
