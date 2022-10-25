ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Little Rock NAACP hosting Freedom Fund Banquet

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced Thursday that it will host its Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 29 at Four Points by Sheraton Little Rock. “We are excited to shine a spotlight on many who work every day to...
KATV

Nationally ranked teams to take part in 2022 King Cotton Classic

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KATV) — Nationally ranked teams from as far as Washington, DC, Virginia, Georgia, California and New York are set to make their way to the renovated Pine Bluff Convention Center in December for the 2022 King Cotton Holiday Classic. The 16 schools competing in the prestigious annual tournament were unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
KATV

Virtual 5K to raise funds in honor of Searcy teen

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Children’s Organ Transplant Association is holding a virtual 5K fundraiser titled “Thankful for a Healthy Heart" in November in honor of Brady Hinkle. Hinkle is a Searcy-area teenager who had a heart transplant in May at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
talkbusiness.net

State’s business HOF announces class of 2023

The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the 2023 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board,...
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: The Root Cafe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Root Cafe, located on 1500 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on The Root Cafe, click here.
KATV

USACE releases the final Master Plan for Millwood Lake

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District announced the final revised Millwood Lake Master Plan, Shoreline Management Plan, and associated Environmental Assessments. The public has been invited to visit the Millwood Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan revision website to view the...
KATV

Saline County Clerks Office to live-stream elections on Facebook November 8th

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Election night in Saline is set to be extremely transparent as officials announced it will be live-streamed on their Facebook page for the first time ever. According to the Saline County Clerk's office, residents will be able to tune in on November, 8 at 7:30...
ualrpublicradio.org

Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed

A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
