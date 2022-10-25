Read full article on original website
Related
'People say Jake Paul is no good,' according to MMA great Anderson Silva, 'but every fight is dangerous'
Anderson Silva, an MMA great and former longtime UFC champion, wants to be the first person to defeat Jake Paul in a boxing rules contest Saturday.
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Popculture
Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months
A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
UFC Vegas 63: Chase Hooper is the fighter to watch
At UFC Vegas 63, Chase Hooper looks to improve his record to 12-2-1 and looks to win his second fight in a row. On Saturday, UFC Vegas 63 will be taking place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar, and Arnold Allen. Also slated for the card we will see Tim Means take on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout and more. However, on the prelims show, we will see Chase Hooper take on Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight: Five biggest storylines to follow for the showdown in Arizona
The eyes of the combat sports world will turn to Glendale, Arizona, this Saturday as YouTube sensation Jake Paul continues his disruptive tour as one of boxing's biggest pay-per-view attractions. Paul, 25, will headline a Showtime PPV card against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1 in boxing) in an...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 63 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Kattar vs. Allen
The Octagon returns from its international voyage this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) for Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC’s) latest show inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 63’s main event sees Arnold Allen attempt to finally punch his way into contention at Calvin Kattar’s expense, while Max Griffin battles Tim Means in a clash of Welterweight veterans. In addition, Contender Series graduate, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, makes his promotional debut opposite Jared Vanderaa.
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Hopes For Caleb Plant Showdown In 2023
Caleb Plant mostly kept his lips sealed as Anthony Dirrell continued to hurl derogatory word after derogatory word in his direction. Stone faced in demeanor and fierce in his approach, Plant simply allowed his fists to do the talking. In front of a mostly jam-packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center,...
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
Brit MMA star Dominique Wooding signs for PFL and vows to ‘run through the division’ on way to winning $1m season
DOMINIQUE WOODING has signed for the Professional Fighters League - leaving his eyes on the $1million prize. The British bantamweight has penned a deal with the American promotion, set to debut next year. Wooding, 26, said: "I’m extremely excited to sign with the most exciting MMA promotion in the PFL....
Carl Froch says he would only return for Jake or Logan Paul fight
Carl Froch has said he would only return to the boxing ring for a fight against Jake Paul or the American’s brother and fellow YouTube star Logan.Froch retired from professional boxing in 2014 after knocking out fellow Briton George Groves at London’s Wembley Stadium. The result saw Froch retain the WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles.And the 45-year-old has said the only opponent who could lure him back into the ring would be either Paul brother – or both in one fight.“If I could have one last fight it would be Jake Paul,” Froch said on William Hill’s Stripped podcast....
overtimeheroics.net
Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63
The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
Anderson Silva looks sharp during open workouts for Jake Paul boxing match (Video)
Anderson Silva looked as sharp as ever during open workouts for his boxing match against Jake Paul this weekend. After months of anticipation, we will finally see Anderson Silva step into the ring to battle Jake Paul on Saturday night. It’s a contest that few could’ve imagined would actually happen, and yet, here we are waiting to see it with the world watching in Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: ‘It’s Not Interesting For Me Like It Was Before'
Dmitry Bivol admits the prospect of a second fight with Canelo Alvarez is not alluring as the first one. Bivol, the 31-year-old Russian, WBA light heavyweight titlist, upset the Mexican superstar earlier this spring with a convincing unanimous decision in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was only Alvarez’s second career loss; the first one occurred nearly eight years ago, at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez Aims To Face Ioka, Any World Champion at 115
Fernando Martinez would welcome title unification fights against any of the other boxers who hold 115-pound championships. The undefeated Martinez’s preference, though, is to face Japan’s Kazuto Ioka after making his next IBF junior bantamweight title defense, which could come against the IBF’s number one contender, the Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs), who owns the WBO junior bantamweight title, likely will need to beat WBA champ Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a unification fight December 31 in Tokyo for Martinez to secure that opportunity in 2023 (https://www.boxingscene.com/kazuto-ioka-joshua-franco-title-unification-bout-eyed-new-years-eve-japan--169642).
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Makes Horseback Entrance At Open Workouts Before Silva Fight
The Problem Child looked more like the Problem Cowboy ahead of his fight against Anderson Silva ... 'cause Jake Paul showed up on horseback to his open workout on Wednesday!!. The undefeated boxer -- who's known for his grandiose antics before bouts -- decided to one-up himself in Phoenix ... by doing his best Canelo Alvarez impression and making friends with a foal.
Comments / 0