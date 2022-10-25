Read full article on original website
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
digitalspy.com
Power Book 3: Raising Kanan adds The Americans star to season 3
The Americans star Grantham Coleman has joined the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan for its upcoming third season. According to Deadline, Coleman will play a key role in the Starz series as Unique's older brother, Ronnie Mathis. Ronnie has just been released from prison and, though his demeanour is described as "stoic", he's thought to have a whole lot of ruthlessness lying beneath it.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Leslie Jordan, viral internet personality and Will & Grace star
Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his turns on shows such as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died at the age of 67. According to a report from TMZ, the comic was driving in Hollywood earlier today, when he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to crash into a building.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
Gamespot
Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi As Master Yaddle
The Star Wars universe is filled with thousands upon thousands of characters. Some get their own movie, others are just blurry in the background of iconic scenes, maybe waiting for their time to get noticed. Jedi Master Yaddle was introduced as a background character in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and made her way through cameos in Star Wars books and comics, but nothing sustainable.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
FOX 11 and 41
Emma Samms Says Fans Will Love Holly’s Return to ‘General Hospital’ (VIDEO)
When we last saw Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) on ABC’s General Hospital two years ago, she was presumed dead. However, viewers knew that she was still very much alive, and just being held captive by a mysterious someone in Monte Carlo. Then, COVID came into our lives and threw everything for a loop, including Samms’ return to the show, as the actress describes to TV Insider. “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank [Valentini, head writer] assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of,” she says.
Gamespot
Yaddle Speaks Normally In Tales Of The Jedi, So Yoda Was Probably Trolling Us
When Yoda was introduced to the Star Wars universe back in Empire Strikes Back in 1980, the one thing that really stood out about him was the way he spoke. Sometimes, he spoke relatively normal, and other times, he tossed in the verbs for his sentence right at the end, but we all just assumed that is how every person of Yoda's species talked. After an episode of Tales of the Jedi released on Disney+, we now know that's not the case at all.
Gamespot
The Simpsons Death Note Anime Parody Looks Better Than Expected
The Simpsons have celebrated Halloween every year for decades now, and for this year's Treehouse of Horror special, the animated series is grabbing some anime inspiration with a Death Note parody. Titled "Death Tome," this mini-episode will see Lisa Simpson stumble upon the deadly book that allows her to kill anyone simply by writing their name and cause of death within it.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Gamespot
James Gunn Will Co-Lead DC Studios, Steering Upcoming DCEU Movies, Shows, And Cartoons
With former DC Film president Walter Hamada officially out of the company, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been named to lead DC's film, TV, and animation projects as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, which was formerly DC Films. The succession...
