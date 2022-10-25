I was pushing my cart around one of my favorite grocery stores. Before picking up the things on my list, I wandered down the aisles seeing if anything caught my eye. I turned my cart down a new aisle and stopped cold. Glaring back at me were witches, jack-o-lanterns of every shape, and more ghosts and ghouls than I could count. Orange and black screamed at me. It wasn’t even August yet. I was enjoying a reprieve from the scalding hot weather by being in this air conditioned store! I realized there is so much temptation for us to transform our homes into the upcoming holiday (often as early as possible) instead of leaning into mother nature. I’m trying hard to let the weather, the colors, and the surroundings lead the way. Here are a few tips to embrace a season in your home.

