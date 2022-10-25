Read full article on original website
Three Reasons to Get a Family Dog
Today is our family dog’s 7th birthday. She is a Siberian Husky and although she moves a little slower these days, she still musters up the strength for a good round of chase with our 6-year-old in the backyard every evening. As I ran the vacuum for the third time today (Husky owners, I know you get this), I couldn’t help but think how much fuller Bronx has made our vacuum bag and our lives these past 7 years. So it’s only natural that when I sat down to write this blog, I couldn’t help but think of all the reasons I love having a dog.
How to Embrace a Season in Your Home
I was pushing my cart around one of my favorite grocery stores. Before picking up the things on my list, I wandered down the aisles seeing if anything caught my eye. I turned my cart down a new aisle and stopped cold. Glaring back at me were witches, jack-o-lanterns of every shape, and more ghosts and ghouls than I could count. Orange and black screamed at me. It wasn’t even August yet. I was enjoying a reprieve from the scalding hot weather by being in this air conditioned store! I realized there is so much temptation for us to transform our homes into the upcoming holiday (often as early as possible) instead of leaning into mother nature. I’m trying hard to let the weather, the colors, and the surroundings lead the way. Here are a few tips to embrace a season in your home.
Baby Number Two :: Yes? No? Maybe So?
“So, when are you going to give your little guy a brother or sister?”. “You need to have a little girl. She’d be so beautiful!”. These are all such well-meaning questions and comments, and I know that the people who say these things to me only love my little family and are excited to see it grow. They love my son and are only wanting to share their love with another little baby like him; the love and care that they have for my family means the world to me.
I See You, Single Mama
Today was pretty typical. I got up, got Claire changed, dressed, and gave her breakfast; got myself dressed and ready, and headed out. The drive to campus would be 35 minutes, but for our stop at day care, which makes it closer to an hour. I dropped her off and tried to keep my heart intact while she cried as I left.
Dear New Homeschool Mom
So, you decided to homeschool your kids. First of all, welcome! You have just taken on a huge responsibility but also one of the biggest blessings you will ever receive. Second, I know you have been researching all the things – curriculum, co-ops, what to do on the hard days, etc. Right now, I want you to breathe. Stop planning for just a moment, and relax. Look at your sweet kids, and take in the fact that they are getting the gift of their precious mama as not only their parent but now also their teacher.
Reflections on a Decade of Motherhood
I’ve been a mother for a decade. A whole decade of motherhood!. My little boy turned 10 years old on the last day of September. He’s almost as tall as I am and wears the same size shoes as me. Although he’s closer to adulthood than he is to babyhood, I still catch the occasional glimpse of his tiny newborn face on his freckled, big-boy face as he sleeps. I hope I can see it there forever.
Woes of a Foodie in a Chicken Nugget World
Andrew Zimmerman has made a career out of exploring the strange and unexpected of the culinary world. His catchphrase, “If it looks good, eat it!” is echoed in each episode of his Travel Channel docuseries whether he’s pulling wings off termites for the wok or digging for precious roots for broth.
Remembering the Joy of Being a Parent
Amid the endless shoulds, coulds and “all-you-have-to-do-is” parenting advice, one simple tip felt more like nourishment than judgment. I am often caught on the parenting hamster wheel, going from task to task around the house… with some of those tasks being playing with my children. “I’ll give them 15 minutes, then I’ll go clean toilets for 15 minutes, then I’ll unload the dishwasher…” I find myself half-listening, half-looking, and wholly unpresent.
Seasons of Motherhood: Empty Nest
In life, there’s a season for everything, including motherhood. Just like winter transitions to spring, moms transition from diapers and bottles to lunchboxes and little league, to learners’ permits and prom dates. There’s beauty and struggle in each season, and whether you’re looking fondly backward or eagerly forward, we’re here for all of it!
