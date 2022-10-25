ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

What Are the Biggest Logistics Question Marks in 2023?

From labor strikes at major ports and railroads to a crush of goods in transit to volatile freight rates or a warehousing crunch, the current logistics dynamic offers no shortage of unpredictability. While eye-watering freight rates were the major story of 2021 heading into 2022, the tide has changed over the past six months, said Erik Rosica, lead fashion consultant, OEC Group, in a panel at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, which we’re not out of the woods yet, I think after Chinese New Year, everybody will get a pretty favorable [rate] position,” Rosica said. “Whether you’re going direct...
Fortune

A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’

Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?

The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
FLORIDA STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Homes in the West, Northeast Represent Largest Share of Small-Scale Solar

In 2020, 3.7% of U.S. single-family homes, including mobile homes, generated electricity from small-scale solar systems (solar panels installed on a home or building), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS). In 2018, 1.6% of U.S. commercial buildings had small-scale solar generation,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

APAC faces 2.1M shortage in cybersecurity professionals

Asia-Pacific has clocked the largest growth in cybersecurity workforce, but still faces a shortage exceeding 2.16 million. More than half of respondents in the region feel this gap puts their organisation at a "moderate" or "extreme" risk of cyber attacks. Worldwide, the number of cybersecurity professionals hit a record of...
salestechstar.com

Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M Investment Following Banner Year in Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing

Argentum Expands Investment with AI/ML Innovator to Meet Demand. Impact Analytics, a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for strategic and unified planning for retail, CPG, and supply chain, announced the closing of a $10-million round in growth financing led by Argentum Capital Partners IV, L.P. This funding is in addition to Argentum’s previous led investment of $11 million, secured in February 2021.
moderncampground.com

Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market

Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
pv-magazine-usa.com

A globalized supply chain is key to cutting costs in solar module manufacturing

The world is deploying renewable energy at an unprecedented speed in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions that are driving climate change. According to a recent report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, total global solar deployment is approaching 1 TW installed and on track to install an estimated 250 GW of solar capacity this year alone.
US News and World Report

GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
satnews.com

Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer

Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
salestechstar.com

Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances

Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.
futurumresearch.com

T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions to Facilitate and Empower Smart Retail, Cities, Manufacturing, and Logistics Businesses

Analyst Take: In the everything-is-connected era, T-Mobile’s launch of its Advanced Industry Solutions, intended to maximize the 5G network and speed the development of smart retail, cities, factories, municipalities and logistics might well be a game-changer for many, reducing complexity and lowering barriers to entry for organizations of all sizes and in multiple industries.
alpenhornnews.com

Citizen Request Software Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The Citizen Request Software market research report, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Citizen Request Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Citizen Request Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
alpenhornnews.com

Global Human Resources (HR) Software Market Share to Showcase A Promising Growth Rate Through 2028

Global Human Resources (HR) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028. In-depth analysis has been compiled to provide up-to-date data on key aspects of the broad market. This analysis report covers the main aspects of Human Resources (HR) Software , as well as drivers, constraints, historical and current trends, regulatory landscape and technological advancements. A comprehensive study of the role of industry in the COVID-19 natural event. In selected quantities, a complete risk analysis and business proposal is created for the Human Resources (HR) Software Market. This report covers the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 markets.
freightwaves.com

Hazmat hauler Grammer Logistics acquires niche 3PL

Hazardous materials hauler Grammer Logistics announced Monday it has acquired specialty 3PL Logistics Management Resources Inc. (LMR). Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based LMR provides managed transportation services in the chemicals and industrial gases industries. The 41-year-old 3PL specializes in bulk tank, truckload, drayage and...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy