Read full article on original website
Related
What Are the Biggest Logistics Question Marks in 2023?
From labor strikes at major ports and railroads to a crush of goods in transit to volatile freight rates or a warehousing crunch, the current logistics dynamic offers no shortage of unpredictability. While eye-watering freight rates were the major story of 2021 heading into 2022, the tide has changed over the past six months, said Erik Rosica, lead fashion consultant, OEC Group, in a panel at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, which we’re not out of the woods yet, I think after Chinese New Year, everybody will get a pretty favorable [rate] position,” Rosica said. “Whether you’re going direct...
A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’
Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
solarindustrymag.com
Homes in the West, Northeast Represent Largest Share of Small-Scale Solar
In 2020, 3.7% of U.S. single-family homes, including mobile homes, generated electricity from small-scale solar systems (solar panels installed on a home or building), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS). In 2018, 1.6% of U.S. commercial buildings had small-scale solar generation,...
South Korea, U.S. in ‘Intense Conversation' Over EV Tax Credits, Ambassador Says
South Korean officials are working closely with the U.S. government to adjust restrictive regulations on electric vehicles under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. Cho Tae-yong, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the U.S., said officials are discussing "several possible options" to correct what the country believes to be unfair policies.
ZDNet
APAC faces 2.1M shortage in cybersecurity professionals
Asia-Pacific has clocked the largest growth in cybersecurity workforce, but still faces a shortage exceeding 2.16 million. More than half of respondents in the region feel this gap puts their organisation at a "moderate" or "extreme" risk of cyber attacks. Worldwide, the number of cybersecurity professionals hit a record of...
salestechstar.com
Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M Investment Following Banner Year in Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing
Argentum Expands Investment with AI/ML Innovator to Meet Demand. Impact Analytics, a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for strategic and unified planning for retail, CPG, and supply chain, announced the closing of a $10-million round in growth financing led by Argentum Capital Partners IV, L.P. This funding is in addition to Argentum’s previous led investment of $11 million, secured in February 2021.
moderncampground.com
Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market
Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A globalized supply chain is key to cutting costs in solar module manufacturing
The world is deploying renewable energy at an unprecedented speed in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions that are driving climate change. According to a recent report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, total global solar deployment is approaching 1 TW installed and on track to install an estimated 250 GW of solar capacity this year alone.
PV Tech
IEA: New policies in major markets would increase clean energy investments by 50%, to US$2 trillion by 2030
New policies in major energy markets would accelerate the investment in clean energy to US$2 trillion by 2030 in the states policies scenario (STEPS), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its flagship World Energy Outlook report, the IEA expects a 50% increase in investments thanks to policies such...
US News and World Report
GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
satnews.com
Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer
Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
COTA Secures New Financing to Accelerate Cancer Research and Treatment Innovation
– COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced its latest financing by an investment fund managed by Deerfield Management and additional capital from existing investors. – The company will use this new funding to further expand its real-world data platform and services in order to drive more...
salestechstar.com
Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.
futurumresearch.com
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions to Facilitate and Empower Smart Retail, Cities, Manufacturing, and Logistics Businesses
Analyst Take: In the everything-is-connected era, T-Mobile’s launch of its Advanced Industry Solutions, intended to maximize the 5G network and speed the development of smart retail, cities, factories, municipalities and logistics might well be a game-changer for many, reducing complexity and lowering barriers to entry for organizations of all sizes and in multiple industries.
alpenhornnews.com
Citizen Request Software Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026
The Citizen Request Software market research report, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Citizen Request Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Citizen Request Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Human Resources (HR) Software Market Share to Showcase A Promising Growth Rate Through 2028
Global Human Resources (HR) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028. In-depth analysis has been compiled to provide up-to-date data on key aspects of the broad market. This analysis report covers the main aspects of Human Resources (HR) Software , as well as drivers, constraints, historical and current trends, regulatory landscape and technological advancements. A comprehensive study of the role of industry in the COVID-19 natural event. In selected quantities, a complete risk analysis and business proposal is created for the Human Resources (HR) Software Market. This report covers the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 markets.
freightwaves.com
Hazmat hauler Grammer Logistics acquires niche 3PL
Hazardous materials hauler Grammer Logistics announced Monday it has acquired specialty 3PL Logistics Management Resources Inc. (LMR). Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based LMR provides managed transportation services in the chemicals and industrial gases industries. The 41-year-old 3PL specializes in bulk tank, truckload, drayage and...
Comments / 0