ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge

The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

How did Red Sox pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu fare in 2022?

Last Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Red Sox signing right-hander Chih-Jung Liu as an international free agent out of Taiwan. Formerly a two-way player in high school and a switch-hitting shortstop in college, Liu received a signing bonus of $750,000 from the Red Sox to work strictly as a pitcher. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tainan City native did not make his professional debut until last July. He made one start in the Florida Complex League before spending the rest of the 2021 campaign with Low-A Salem.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa keeps unloading on the Yankees: ‘A disgrace’

Mike Francesa can’t get over the New York Yankees’ embarrassing performance in the American League Championship Series. The former WFAN host returned to Twitter Thursday to continue airing his grievances. Francesa started with his reaction to the story that Director of Mental Conditioning Chad Bohling forwarded to players...
BOSTON, NY
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

Manny Ramirez Comeback? How Yankees Series Inspired Red Sox Champion

Yankees fans were left with disappointment after the Bronx Bombers got swept in the American League Championship Series, but one Boston Red Sox World Series champion felt inspired. The Houston Astros made easy work out of New York in their four-game sweep to make it to their fourth World Series...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy