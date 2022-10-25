Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Sierra Sun
KidZone Museum celebrates 30th anniversary with luncheon
TRUCKEE, Calif. — KidZone Museum, a local nonprofit children’s museum, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a complimentary luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 3. The “Think Big” event will be held at The Resort at Squaw Creek and is the museum’s sole annual fundraiser. “The money...
Sierra Sun
Spooky season: Halloween events abound
Hyatt Regency hosts Howl-O-Ween Parade, Haunted Hotel. The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting their 2022 Howl-O-Ween Parade and Haunted Hotel events to benefit local community organizations. “We are very excited to bring back our popular Howl-O-Ween and Haunted Hotel experiences to celebrate the spooky...
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Tahoe Tap Haus’ Haus Burger
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Sierra Sun
Final Good Morning Truckee of year to feature ski resort officials
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s next Good Morning Truckee, and last of the year, will feature the annual ski resort roundup focusing on the upcoming winter and the ski industry, one of the region’s largest economic drivers. Attendees will hear from Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County receives $1.7 million to launch youth job program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County has launched a new Youth Job Corps program for ages 16-30 in partnership with Connecting Point and Bright Futures for Youth, thanks to a $1.7 million grant from California Volunteers. “We saw a great opportunity to support our youth and young adults in their...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe athletes featured in 73rd annual Warren Miller film
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The team from legendary filmmaker Warren Miller debuted its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film this, “Daymaker,” featuring Tahoe-area athletes Jonny Moseley, Michelle Parker, Connery Lundin and Daron Rahlves. The film was screened at several locations around the country this week and will have...
Sierra Sun
Truckee nonprofit diverting plastic from landfills
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For the past few years, the Truckee-based Don’t Drop the Top project has been collecting plastic tops in all shapes and sizes at locations throughout Truckee and Tahoe City with the intention of repurposing thousands of pounds of plastic for sustainable park-style benches. Recently, 78...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County to host Measure V informational webinar for Truckee residents
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock will host an informational webinar for Truckee area residents who want to learn more about Measure V, a proposed ½-cent sales tax that is being put in front of voters this November. Called the Wildfire Prevention Emergency Services...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County supervisors proclaim Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously proclaimed Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week in Nevada County. The purpose of the commemoration is to honor all active duty, reservists, retired, veterans, and Gold Star Families who reside in the county, with a wide variety of business discounts offered to military personnel during Military Appreciation Week and ongoing throughout the year.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Town Council to discuss single-use plastic reduction ordinance
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council will be holding a first reading of an updated single-use plastic reduction ordinance on Tuesday evening. During its Aug. 9, the council expressed support for suggestions made by a single-use foodware reduction working group, which met several times throughout the year. Some...
Sierra Sun
Truckee council approves single-use foodware ordinance, extends gas station moratorium
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In order to reduce single-use foodware product use and encourage a cultural shift towards reusables, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday passed a first-reading of a Single-Use Foodware Reduction Ordinance. The ordinance bans all vendors (including food vendors and retail) from selling and distributing all expanded...
Sierra Sun
Update: Tahoe Vista man is deceased in Tuesday collision on SR-28
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Tahoe Vista man suffered fatal injuries in a multiple vehicle collision Tuesday on California State Route 28, authorities reported. The California Highway Patrol, Truckee office, said it received a call at about 9:10 a.m. for a two-car traffic collision on SR-28, east of Old County Road.
Sierra Sun
Wolverines win Sierra Bowl, finish perfect in West League play (Gallery)
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee football team wrapped up a perfect league record on Saturday, taking a 54-6 win against rivals South Tahoe. With the win, Truckee wrapped up a perfect record in Northern – West League play and will now await the winner of Friday’s first-round playoff matchup between Elko and Wooster.
Sierra Sun
Prep wrap: North Tahoe football picks up big win, Lakers Verkler nets 6 goals
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In Class 2A football, North Tahoe picked up their biggest win of the season, topping Silver Stage 43-0 on the road on Saturday. North Tahoe (3-4, 3-3 Northern League) will close out the regular season against rivals Incline (3-6, 3-3 Northern League). The winner of the game will earn the Northern League fourth and final seed going into the Class 2A playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at North Tahoe.
