Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis
UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood.
Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A possible grenade was located in a yard, police say.
- Second arrest made after woman shot, killed in West Memphis
- Man killed in apartment shooting near airport
- Juvenile Court holds trunk-or-treat event
As a precaution, MPD evacuated the neighborhood and asked everyone to avoid the area.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 2