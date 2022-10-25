Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood.

Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A possible grenade was located in a yard, police say.

As a precaution, MPD evacuated the neighborhood and asked everyone to avoid the area.

