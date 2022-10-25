ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Daily Mail

Manchester United are hit with ANOTHER FA charge for failing to control their players against Chelsea, less than a week after being reprimanded for a similar incident during frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle

Manchester United have been handed yet another FA charge for failing to control their players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, less than a week after receiving a similar punishment against Newcastle. Casemiro's 94th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge rescued a point for the Red Devils, who fell behind after...
Daily Mail

Zinedine Zidane says he'll be returning to football management 'SOON' as the 50-year-old targets another stint in the dugout after tremendous success with Real Madrid... but warns fans must 'wait a little bit' amid PSG and France links

French football and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has hinted that he will be returning to football management 'soon' as he prepares to return for another stint in the dugout following his latest sabbatical. Zidane left his position as Real Madrid head coach for the second time in May 2021...
Yardbarker

Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru

Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
Yardbarker

Napoli not keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo after fantastic start to the season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is far from certain, with the 37-year-old involved in one dramatic incident after another this season. Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from the club over the summer but a lack of suitable offers for the player and United meant that he would be remaining for at least half of the 2022/23 season.
Yardbarker

Man United to let Mike Phelan go if Michael Carrick makes request

Mike Phelan played for Manchester United for five years under Sir Alex Ferguson and he was also part of the legendary coaching staff that lined up Premier League titles under the Scottish manager. When Ferguson retired in 2013, Phelan pursued a number of other coaching opportunities but returned to Old...
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SB Nation

Tuesday October 25th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Everton Under 21s roundup - Blues win again, defender signs new deal

A Tuesday night in Southport as the nights draw in towards winter is not the most welcoming place for supporters and Everton’s Under-21s made sure it was the same sort of welcome for their opponents from the German capital, Hertha BSC as they eased their way to a 4-1 victory.
SkySports

Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard

"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery offers respected former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran the chance to be his Aston Villa No 2 in a move considered both important and shrewd

Unai Emery has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Emery is determined to make the most of this significant step in his career and the desire to have the respected Ayestaran by his side is both important and shrewd.

