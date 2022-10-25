Read full article on original website
Juventus ‘promised to pay Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo £17m as secret documents leaked with Italian club investigated’
JUVENTUS allegedly promised to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £17million during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to bombshell secret documents. The Italian giants confirmed their players would take significant salary reductions when the world went into lockdown. That included the squad agreeing to waive four months of wages from March 2020. But...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Manchester United are hit with ANOTHER FA charge for failing to control their players against Chelsea, less than a week after being reprimanded for a similar incident during frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle
Manchester United have been handed yet another FA charge for failing to control their players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, less than a week after receiving a similar punishment against Newcastle. Casemiro's 94th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge rescued a point for the Red Devils, who fell behind after...
Zinedine Zidane says he'll be returning to football management 'SOON' as the 50-year-old targets another stint in the dugout after tremendous success with Real Madrid... but warns fans must 'wait a little bit' amid PSG and France links
French football and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has hinted that he will be returning to football management 'soon' as he prepares to return for another stint in the dugout following his latest sabbatical. Zidane left his position as Real Madrid head coach for the second time in May 2021...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez's incredible header to double Liverpool's lead away to Ajax in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru
Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward must adapt to squad role as Erik ten Hag establishes authority
Twenty-five minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as the players put the finishing touches on their warm-up, the pitch-side conversation was dominated by an absent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance in the dying minutes against Tottenham last Wednesday meant he was not part of United's matchday squad against Chelsea at the...
Yardbarker
Napoli not keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo after fantastic start to the season
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is far from certain, with the 37-year-old involved in one dramatic incident after another this season. Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from the club over the summer but a lack of suitable offers for the player and United meant that he would be remaining for at least half of the 2022/23 season.
Yardbarker
Man United to let Mike Phelan go if Michael Carrick makes request
Mike Phelan played for Manchester United for five years under Sir Alex Ferguson and he was also part of the legendary coaching staff that lined up Premier League titles under the Scottish manager. When Ferguson retired in 2013, Phelan pursued a number of other coaching opportunities but returned to Old...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SB Nation
Ian Maatsen looking follow the paths of ‘superstars’ Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher
Ian Maatsen is starting to make a name for himself at Turf Moor, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the new-look, post-Dyche Burnley FC. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, With third of the season gone, The Clarets are leading the Championship, with the division’s best attack and second meanest defense, having lost just once.
SB Nation
Tuesday October 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton Under 21s roundup - Blues win again, defender signs new deal
A Tuesday night in Southport as the nights draw in towards winter is not the most welcoming place for supporters and Everton’s Under-21s made sure it was the same sort of welcome for their opponents from the German capital, Hertha BSC as they eased their way to a 4-1 victory.
SkySports
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard
"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea did what continental contenders should do and beat Paris Saint-Germain Féminine at their turf to start their Women’s Champions League campaign. To extend their winning record the Blues will be hosting KF Vllaznia, who have won Albania’s Women’s National Championship for nine consecutive times since the 2013-14 season.
EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery offers respected former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran the chance to be his Aston Villa No 2 in a move considered both important and shrewd
Unai Emery has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Emery is determined to make the most of this significant step in his career and the desire to have the respected Ayestaran by his side is both important and shrewd.
Yardbarker
Chelsea make transfer enquiry for Premier League star, Todd Boehly has good connections with the club’s owners
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since he made the move from Lyon to St James’ Park in January, and it’s not too surprising to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest.
