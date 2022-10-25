As the Town develops its “Waxhaw 2040 Comprehensive Plan” (Comp Plan), the community is encouraged to provide input on how to meet the changing needs of the area. The Waxhaw 2040 Comp Plan will help establish what the future goals are and provide the foundation for zoning and land use rules to fit this vision. The Town of Waxhaw has grown exponentially over the years. With the Charlotte region ranking among the top places to live in the country, it’s inevitable that growth will continue. As the community changes in population and as trends evolve, it’s important that the town’s planning evolves too.

WAXHAW, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO