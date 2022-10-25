Read full article on original website
David Troutman
2d ago
it seems like just the other day I was wondering what could we do to increase traffic more. Better be on the lookout for brain eating amoebas😬.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Luxury home on Lake Norman fetches $5.6M after dramatic renovation
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A posh estate on the shores of Lake Norman that recently underwent a dramatic renovation has sold for more than $5.6 million. It’s the priciest sale so far this year in The Point, a community in Mooresville that’s centered around the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, according to a press release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Susan Jakubowski of Premier Sotheby’s Mooresville office exclusively marketed the listing; the firm’s Haley Fay represented the buyer, who remains a mystery due to the use of LLCs.
Davidson development would combine farm, housing and commercial space
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Summit Farms LLC is pursuing a 58-acre mixed-use development that would combine a working farm, commercial space and low-density housing in Davidson. A pre-development consultation for that project was on the agenda Tuesday night for Davidson’s Board of Commissioners. Plans will be reviewed, with direction provided as to whether Summit Farms should move forward with a conditional master plan application.
Charlotte Stories
Sherwin-Williams Breaks Ground on $300 Million Charlotte-Area Facility
The Sherwin-Williams Company held a ceremonial groundbreaking today to mark the start of construction of a 36,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center just north of Charlotte in Iredell County. The project also adds four new rail spurs at the existing manufacturing site and leaves another 200,000 square feet available for future expansion at the distribution site.
WBTV
Can you afford rent in Charlotte? A new report outlines the salary needed to live in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a laundry list of reasons to rent in Charlotte, but does it make sense based on your salary?. There is no question Charlotte is cheaper than big cities like New York and San Francisco, but that doesn’t mean it’s affordable. A new...
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
lakenormanpublications.com
Rezonings for Little Egypt Road proposed developments on Denver horizon
DENVER – A series of residential rezonings will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in the coming months, including three applications scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Nov. 7. Among those planned for a hearing next month are two proposed subdivisions on the west side of North...
WBTV
A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
Aviation International News
Jet East To Add North Carolina Maintenance Facility
MRO provider Jet East is opening a full-service maintenance facility at Statesville Regional Airport (KSVH) in North Carolina using two existing facilities encompassing 115,000 sq ft. This site includes 75,000 sq ft of hangar space, 40,000 sq ft of office and back shop space, and a parcel of adjacent land for future expansion. The Gama Aviation company expects to begin operations at KSVH in the first quarter and create 250 new jobs.
lakenormanpublications.com
Downtown wall to serve as ‘canvas’ for Mooresville’s 150th mural
MOORESVILLE – The installation of panels and artistic work by muralist Sydney Duarte is set to begin on the 200-foot downtown wall facing Church Street across from the Mill One apartment building. Durate, of Duarte Designs in Charlotte, has been selected to create a mural commemorating the town’s 150th...
chainstoreage.com
Lowe’s opens tech hub
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is centralizing its technology development activities in a new “center of excellence.”. The home improvement giant has opened a 357,000-sq.-ft. tech hub in the South End section of Charlotte, N.C., close to light rail and other amenities. The company says the new facility is part of its commitment to becoming the most customer-centric omnichannel retailer.
'Really mind-blowing': Belmont spends millions on new project without securing funding first
BELMONT, N.C. — Another Charlotte suburb is seemingly putting the cart before the horse when it comes to funding a major development project. The city of Belmont has spent more than $8 million on the construction of its long-awaited recreation center before securing the necessary loan for the roughly $13.5 million project.
qcnews.com
Charlotte Water tower lit up, could soon coordinate colors with Uptown skyline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City is home to one of the oldest water tanks in the country. Thousands of commuters pass by it every day without giving it a second thought. The tank is now more noticeable than ever thanks to a community project launched by Charlotte Water.
How proposed uptown land swap could make way for convention hotel
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is working on a land exchange that could add key development around the Charlotte Convention Center. Tom Murray, CRVA chief executive, presented the plan to Charlotte City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Murray explained that the CVRA wants to enter into a land-exchange agreement with Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital to swap a portion of 501 S. Caldwell St., which is owned by the city, for a portion of 401 S. College St., which MVC is in the process of purchasing from Duke Energy.
‘You could fit a city bus in there’: People in east Charlotte neighborhood worry about huge sinkhole
CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in an east Charlotte neighborhood are having a tough time trying to get a massive sinkhole fixed. Steve Miller owns a condominium in the Devonshire Court community. He said people started noticing the sinkhole several months ago. Now, it’s hard not to notice it. “It’s...
focusnewspaper.com
Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st
Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
Whitewater Center expands winter activities
CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center will once again transform its upper pond into an ice skating rink this fall, and debut several new activities and programs as well this season. A new “Lights” exhibition, featuring more than 50 illuminated installations, will be on display along a half-mile walking trail...
triwnews.com
Town of Waxhaw Seeks Public Input on the Development of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan
As the Town develops its “Waxhaw 2040 Comprehensive Plan” (Comp Plan), the community is encouraged to provide input on how to meet the changing needs of the area. The Waxhaw 2040 Comp Plan will help establish what the future goals are and provide the foundation for zoning and land use rules to fit this vision. The Town of Waxhaw has grown exponentially over the years. With the Charlotte region ranking among the top places to live in the country, it’s inevitable that growth will continue. As the community changes in population and as trends evolve, it’s important that the town’s planning evolves too.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
WCNC
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
Comments / 3