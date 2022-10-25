Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season
Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.
South Philly woman to police: There's a better way to grease a lamp post against Phillies fans
After the Phillies won the NLCS, fans climbed lamp posts in grand Philadelphia fashion. The police grease up the poles to discourage climbing, but fans still found a way up. A South Philly woman says there’s a better way.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
phillyvoice.com
Eytan Shander: Sports are not a solution, but they're the best therapy for an ailing city
The Philadelphia Phillies embody all the positive that is this city, its fans, and the energy at its best. No doubt, you have heard or seen this in some capacity by now, from the local voice who truly speaks for this city – or the national one piggybacking off a story for whatever reason. It’s all true. Every single word of it.
Thrillist
16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia
By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
phillyvoice.com
Is Standard Tap (still) haunted?
Jeff Familetti wants to make one thing clear: he's never seen the ghosts himself. Standard Tap, the bar on Second and Poplar streets where Familetti serves local brews and egg white cocktails, has been the subject of ghost stories practically since its opening on New Year's Eve 1999. Some people...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
sjuhawknews.com
A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner
My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
Phillymag.com
Phillies-Themed Food Specials for Your World Series Watch Party
Phanatic cupcakes, Bryce Harper-inspired beer, plus a few places offering in-person deals this week. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. What a time to be alive, Philly. I can barely focus, and it’s literally my job this week to think and...
phillyvoice.com
Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Soccer players will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test during a unique outdoor tournament in Fishtown on Thanksgiving weekend. Pop-up soccer fields will be set up along Frankford Avenue, from Girard Avenue to Thompson Street, as part of the inaugural Fishtown District Street Soccer Philadelphia Cup on Saturday, Nov. 26. The all-day competition will crown champions in three divisions based on age.
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
NBC Philadelphia
‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion
Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.
aroundambler.com
No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House
No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
billypenn.com
Dear tech founder: Here’s 3 easier (and cheaper) ways to get from NYC to Philly
Centuries of history connect Philadelphia and New York City, and quite a few roadways do too, as one busy tech founder recently found out. Martín Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur, tweeted that an Uber he took from Manhattan to Philadelphia cost him a whopping $140 in tolls and taxes. For this he was swiftly ratioed, by bewildered transit users generally mocking his choices.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
phillyvoice.com
Brigantine's Ernest and Son to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation'
Ernest and Son Meat Market, the old-fashioned butcher shop that has stood the test of time in Brigantine for 45 years, will make a return Friday night to Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation," the spinoff from his acclaimed Food Network series 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Fieri last visited the Jersey...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Comments / 0