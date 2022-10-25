ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia

By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Is Standard Tap (still) haunted?

Jeff Familetti wants to make one thing clear: he's never seen the ghosts himself. Standard Tap, the bar on Second and Poplar streets where Familetti serves local brews and egg white cocktails, has been the subject of ghost stories practically since its opening on New Year's Eve 1999. Some people...
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sjuhawknews.com

A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner

My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
ARDMORE, PA
Phillymag.com

Phillies-Themed Food Specials for Your World Series Watch Party

Phanatic cupcakes, Bryce Harper-inspired beer, plus a few places offering in-person deals this week. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. What a time to be alive, Philly. I can barely focus, and it’s literally my job this week to think and...
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving

Soccer players will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test during a unique outdoor tournament in Fishtown on Thanksgiving weekend. Pop-up soccer fields will be set up along Frankford Avenue, from Girard Avenue to Thompson Street, as part of the inaugural Fishtown District Street Soccer Philadelphia Cup on Saturday, Nov. 26. The all-day competition will crown champions in three divisions based on age.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion

Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest. In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Dear tech founder: Here’s 3 easier (and cheaper) ways to get from NYC to Philly

Centuries of history connect Philadelphia and New York City, and quite a few roadways do too, as one busy tech founder recently found out. Martín Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur, tweeted that an Uber he took from Manhattan to Philadelphia cost him a whopping $140 in tolls and taxes. For this he was swiftly ratioed, by bewildered transit users generally mocking his choices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
